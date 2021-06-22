Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save £120 on the 240Hz Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

The Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor has been reduced to £429 following a £120 price cut in the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale. 

The Odyssey G7 features a curved design and a 27-inch QLED screen. It’s also got a Quad HD resolution, meaning it could be a good option for both PC gamers and owners of the Xbox Series S. Support for HDR600 is also included. 

Competitive players will also be pleased to know that the Odyssey G7 boasts a 240Hz refresh rate, which is three times faster than the standard 60hz monitors. However, you will need a powerful graphics card to make the most out of this feature. 

This monitor also has a range of adjustment options, with 120mm height adjustment alongside tilt, swivel and pivot options. This should allow you to easily get the monitor in the most comfortable position, no matter your desk setup.

Save £300 on this brand new top-of-the-line Samsung Neo QLED

Save £300 on this brand new top-of-the-line Samsung Neo QLED

Deals Kob Monney 7 mins ago
This hidden Prime Day deal on LG’s noise cancelling earbuds is unmissable

This hidden Prime Day deal on LG’s noise cancelling earbuds is unmissable

Deals Thomas Deehan 10 mins ago
Buy a PS5 controller with Spider-Man: Miles Morales for just £79.99

Buy a PS5 controller with Spider-Man: Miles Morales for just £79.99

primeday2021 Ryan Jones 11 mins ago
Get the perfect blend of price and performance with this Ninja BN800UK deal

Get the perfect blend of price and performance with this Ninja BN800UK deal

Best Prime Day Switch deals: The biggest discounts on Nintendo’s console

Best Prime Day Switch deals: The biggest discounts on Nintendo’s console

Deals Thomas Deehan 58 mins ago
Forget the iPad! Check out this Lenovo Chromebook Duet Prime Day deal

Forget the iPad! Check out this Lenovo Chromebook Duet Prime Day deal

We gave the Samsung Odyssey G7 a 4-star review in our review, with the verdict stating:

“The Samsung Odyssey G7 serves up superb contrast, great colours, decent HDR and butter-smooth 240Hz gameplay. That tight curve improves immersion, and the design is robust and versatile.”

So if you’re looking for a high-end Quad HD gaming monitor with a high refresh rate, this looks to be your absolute best option during the Prime Day sales. 

The Samsung Odyssey G7 is one of the most impressive gaming monitors we’ve reviewed recently. The biggest issue, which held it back from a higher score, was its high price compared to the competition. But following a significant price cut, that’s no longer a concern. 

This gaming monitor is an ideal option for those who play multiplayer games and want every advantage possible, with the high refresh rate a particular benefit. At its lowest price on Amazon yet, this is the perfect time to pounce if you’re on the lookout for a Quad HD gaming monitor. 

Ryan Jones

By Ryan Jones

Computing and Gaming Editor

Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.