Save £100 on two Echo Show smart display and Philips Hue bulb bundle

As part of the Black Friday festivities, you can currently get a massive £96.99 off a bundle that includes two Echo Show 5 smart displays and a Philips Hue (E27) light bulb over on Amazon.

The online retail giant is really bringing out the big bundles this Black Friday week. No sooner have we brought you news of a deal that gives you two Echo Dot speakers and a Philips Hue smart bulb for just £35, then there’s this Amazon deal.

Click that Buy now button and you’ll be getting two Echo Show 5 (2nd generation) smart displays and a Philips Hue (E27) smart light bulb for £72.98. That’s a saving of 57%.

We rated the Echo Show 5 (2nd generation) pretty highly in our review last year, awarding it 4 stars out of 5 and calling it “a great little smart display”. It works brilliantly as a bedside alarm clock, thanks to its compact 5-inch display and its Alexa smarts.

You also get an improved web cam for video calls, and you can watch a live feed remotely from your phone or laptop. Don’t worry – there’s a privacy shutter, and you’ll be notified when someone’s accessing the camera in this way.

As for the Philips Hue, it’s the same premium smart bulb we all know and love. Combining it with these two smart displays, you’ll be able to control your lights with a ‘Hey Alexa’ prompt. Note that this is the E27 Hue with the Edison Screw.