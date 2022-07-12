Save £100 on the brilliant Redmi Note 10 Pro with this Prime Day deal

You can save £100 on the Redmi Note 10 Pro with this brilliant Amazon Prime Day deal, on what was already a great bargain.

If you’re hunting for a phone that’s cheap but can still do the business, you’re in luck. This Prime Day, Amazon has slashed the price of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro so it now just costs £169, which is incredible value for a handset to which we awarded a 4.5 star rating. Don’t hesitate to snap up this deal if you need a cheap but reliable Android phone, as this is one of the very best Prime Day deals that we’ve seen.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro: £100 price drop The excellent Redmi Note 10 Pro has seen a huge price cut of £100 for Prime Day. Even before that it was a great value proposition, with a wonderful screen, camera and battery. But now, it’s simply unmissable. Amazon

Save £100

£169 View Deal

The Redmi Note 10 Pro clearly stands out from the rest of the vast crowd of budget phones thanks to its stunning performance across several key areas. The 120Hz AMOLED display is simply the best in its class, being unrivalled by other similarly-priced handsets, while the 5020mAh battery provides excellent stamina for when you need your phone to go the distance.

The 108-megapixel camera is capable of taking great photos in bright daylight and its Night Mode is notably good for this price category, but admittedly it can struggle sometimes when the lighting is in between these two extremes. You’ll also have to make do with a lack of 5G connectivity if you opt for this device, though we consider that to be a sacrifice that’s worth making.

All in all, this package offers great value for money, giving you access to performance standards for which you’d normally expect to pay a great deal more.

You’ll struggle to find any phones as good as this one for such a low price, which is what makes it one of the best deals we’ve seen so far for Prime Day. For such a strong all-rounder, you can’t go wrong with this bargain.