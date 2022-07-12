 large image

Prime Day UK: Click here to visit our live feed now

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save £100 on the brilliant Redmi Note 10 Pro with this Prime Day deal

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

You can save £100 on the Redmi Note 10 Pro with this brilliant Amazon Prime Day deal, on what was already a great bargain.

If you’re hunting for a phone that’s cheap but can still do the business, you’re in luck. This Prime Day, Amazon has slashed the price of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro so it now just costs £169, which is incredible value for a handset to which we awarded a 4.5 star rating. Don’t hesitate to snap up this deal if you need a cheap but reliable Android phone, as this is one of the very best Prime Day deals that we’ve seen.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro: £100 price drop

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro: £100 price drop

The excellent Redmi Note 10 Pro has seen a huge price cut of £100 for Prime Day. Even before that it was a great value proposition, with a wonderful screen, camera and battery. But now, it’s simply unmissable.

  • Amazon
  • Save £100
  • £169
View Deal

The Redmi Note 10 Pro clearly stands out from the rest of the vast crowd of budget phones thanks to its stunning performance across several key areas. The 120Hz AMOLED display is simply the best in its class, being unrivalled by other similarly-priced handsets, while the 5020mAh battery provides excellent stamina for when you need your phone to go the distance.

The 108-megapixel camera is capable of taking great photos in bright daylight and its Night Mode is notably good for this price category, but admittedly it can struggle sometimes when the lighting is in between these two extremes. You’ll also have to make do with a lack of 5G connectivity if you opt for this device, though we consider that to be a sacrifice that’s worth making.

All in all, this package offers great value for money, giving you access to performance standards for which you’d normally expect to pay a great deal more.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro: £100 price drop

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro: £100 price drop

The excellent Redmi Note 10 Pro has seen a huge price cut of £100 for Prime Day. Even before that it was a great value proposition, with a wonderful screen, camera and battery. But now, it’s simply unmissable.

  • Amazon
  • Save £100
  • £169
View Deal

You’ll struggle to find any phones as good as this one for such a low price, which is what makes it one of the best deals we’ve seen so far for Prime Day. For such a strong all-rounder, you can’t go wrong with this bargain.

You might like…

Get the kids reading with this phenomenal Kindle Kids Prime Day deal

Get the kids reading with this phenomenal Kindle Kids Prime Day deal

Thomas Deehan 19 mins ago
This stunning Pixel 6 deal makes the upcoming Pixel 6a a tough sell

This stunning Pixel 6 deal makes the upcoming Pixel 6a a tough sell

Max Parker 22 mins ago
Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor drops below £1000 for Prime Day

Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor drops below £1000 for Prime Day

Ryan Jones 24 mins ago
The Kindle Paperwhite is the cheapest it’s ever been thanks to Prime Day

The Kindle Paperwhite is the cheapest it’s ever been thanks to Prime Day

Gemma Ryles 34 mins ago
This Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Dot bundle is just £35.99 for Prime Day

This Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Dot bundle is just £35.99 for Prime Day

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
The Nvidia Shield TV Pro plummets to lowest price yet for Prime Day

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro plummets to lowest price yet for Prime Day

Ryan Jones 2 hours ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.