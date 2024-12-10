Save £100 on some of our favourite high-end headphones

Amazon is allowing you to save £100 on the Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S2, which are some of our favourite high-end true wireless headphones of recent years.

The online retailer is selling the Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S2 headphones for £199 right now. That’s a £100 saving on the £299 RRP, or a 33% discount.

Save 33% on the Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S2 headphones Amazon is selling the Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S2 premium headphones at a huge 33% discount. Amazon

Save 33%

Now £199 View Deal

Note that this saving only applies to the Black model. All of the other colours are currently selling for £249, which is a further indicator of what a great deal this is.

Our very own AV editor Kob Monney reviewed these cans for us at launch, and he was mightily impressed. In his 4.5 out of 5 review, Kob praised the Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S2’s “Excellent sound, terrific wireless performance, great aesthetics and effective noise cancellation”.

That’s just about the full package right there, especially when you factor in this price cut.

Kob also called these headphones “one of the finer listening experiences at their price”. Sound quality really is the USP here, with an expressive, natural sound, and smooth vocal quality. The overriding impression here is that you’re hearing the music as the artist intended, which is surely the ideal situation for such headphones.

You’ll ideally want to feed these headphones with the best sound source possible, so you might want to switch over from your Spotify account to Tidal or Qobuz. These cans are seriously sharp.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel. Get Access

This is all driven by B&O’s Bio Cellulose 40mm driver, which is angled towards the ears to present a wider soundstage and a clear stereo image. The company claims that this new setup outputs a lower THD (Total Harmonic Distortion) of 0.1%, which produces improved clarity, detail and resolution.

Then there’s Bangs & Olufsen’s signature premium looks, which are suitably classy and luxurious. Think sculpted metal arms, ear cups with a plush fabric finish, and an aluminium Deco plate and oval shape.

If you’re looking to save big on headphones before Christmas, you won’t find a classier deal than this one.