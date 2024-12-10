Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save £100 on some of our favourite high-end headphones

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon is allowing you to save £100 on the Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S2, which are some of our favourite high-end true wireless headphones of recent years.

The online retailer is selling the Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S2 headphones for £199 right now. That’s a £100 saving on the £299 RRP, or a 33% discount.

Save 33% on the Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S2 headphones

Save 33% on the Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S2 headphones

Amazon is selling the Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S2 premium headphones at a huge 33% discount.

  • Amazon
  • Save 33%
  • Now £199
View Deal

Note that this saving only applies to the Black model. All of the other colours are currently selling for £249, which is a further indicator of what a great deal this is.

Our very own AV editor Kob Monney reviewed these cans for us at launch, and he was mightily impressed. In his 4.5 out of 5 review, Kob praised the Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S2’s “Excellent sound, terrific wireless performance, great aesthetics and effective noise cancellation”.

That’s just about the full package right there, especially when you factor in this price cut.

Kob also called these headphones “one of the finer listening experiences at their price”. Sound quality really is the USP here, with an expressive, natural sound, and smooth vocal quality. The overriding impression here is that you’re hearing the music as the artist intended, which is surely the ideal situation for such headphones.

You’ll ideally want to feed these headphones with the best sound source possible, so you might want to switch over from your Spotify account to Tidal or Qobuz. These cans are seriously sharp.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

This is all driven by B&O’s Bio Cellulose 40mm driver, which is angled towards the ears to present a wider soundstage and a clear stereo image. The company claims that this new setup outputs a lower THD (Total Harmonic Distortion) of 0.1%, which produces improved clarity, detail and resolution.

Then there’s Bangs & Olufsen’s signature premium looks, which are suitably classy and luxurious. Think sculpted metal arms, ear cups with a plush fabric finish, and an aluminium Deco plate and oval shape.

If you’re looking to save big on headphones before Christmas, you won’t find a classier deal than this one.

You might like…

This streaming stick deal will smarten up your bedroom TV

This streaming stick deal will smarten up your bedroom TV

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Apple Watch SE 2 is an unbeatable Christmas gift at this new low price

Apple Watch SE 2 is an unbeatable Christmas gift at this new low price

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
The Beats Studio 3 headphones are back to their Black Friday price

The Beats Studio 3 headphones are back to their Black Friday price

Jessica Gorringe 22 hours ago
The Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker slow cooker has returned to its Black Friday price

The Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker slow cooker has returned to its Black Friday price

Hannah Davies 22 hours ago
This offer makes the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cheaper than the iPhone 16

This offer makes the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cheaper than the iPhone 16

Jessica Gorringe 22 hours ago
The Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus is 50% off in time for Christmas

The Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus is 50% off in time for Christmas

Hannah Davies 23 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access