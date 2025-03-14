Save $100 on our favourite Apple Watch in this rare price drop

If you’re an iPhone user and want an easy way to track your health and fitness data, then this Apple Watch deal is not to be missed.

Get the Apple Watch Series 10 for just $699 on Amazon and save a massive $100 off its usual RRP.

Save $100 on our favourite Apple Watch Hailed as the best Apple Watch for most people, the Apple Watch Series 10 is now just $699 from Amazon. Amazon

Was $799

Now $699 View Deal

With a larger screen and a thinner, more comfortable design to its predecessor, advanced health and fitness tracking tools and potentially life-saving safety features, it’s no wonder we crowned the Apple Watch Series 10 as one of the best Apple Watches for most people.

We found its OLED screen to be seriously easy to use, which is perfect if this is your first jump into wearables, as more content can be displayed and it’s “bright, easily visible in all situations and very responsive” too.

Design aside, the star of the show here is undoubtedly its health tracking features. Thanks to its multiple sensors, the Watch Series 10 allows you to take an ECG at any time, check your heart and respiratory rate and track your sleep too. With the new Vitals app you can track any changes in your daily health status too.

The Apple Watch Series 10 also works as a motivating fitness partner, thanks to the accompanying Workout app which provides you with advanced metrics and data for a huge range of different workouts.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about. Substack

Weekly newsletter

Sign up for free View Deal

With built-in Fall and Crash Detection, you can instantly connect with emergency services in the event of a hard fall or car crash. Or with Emergency SOS, you can call for help just by pressing down the side button.

Overall we gave the Apple Watch Series 10 a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Editor Max Parker concluding it’s “the best smartwatch for iPhone users. It’s packed with health and wellbeing features, wonderful screens and more.

Any Apple fan knows that price drops on its products are usually pretty rare, so we’d recommend taking advantage of this Apple Watch Series 10 deal before it’s too late.