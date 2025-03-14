:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Save $100 on our favourite Apple Watch in this rare price drop

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’re an iPhone user and want an easy way to track your health and fitness data, then this Apple Watch deal is not to be missed.

Get the Apple Watch Series 10 for just $699 on Amazon and save a massive $100 off its usual RRP. 

Save $100 on our favourite Apple Watch

Hailed as the best Apple Watch for most people, the Apple Watch Series 10 is now just $699 from Amazon.

With a larger screen and a thinner, more comfortable design to its predecessor, advanced health and fitness tracking tools and potentially life-saving safety features, it’s no wonder we crowned the Apple Watch Series 10 as one of the best Apple Watches for most people.

We found its OLED screen to be seriously easy to use, which is perfect if this is your first jump into wearables, as more content can be displayed and it’s “bright, easily visible in all situations and very responsive” too. 

Design aside, the star of the show here is undoubtedly its health tracking features. Thanks to its multiple sensors, the Watch Series 10 allows you to take an ECG at any time, check your heart and respiratory rate and track your sleep too. With the new Vitals app you can track any changes in your daily health status too.

The Apple Watch Series 10 also works as a motivating fitness partner, thanks to the accompanying Workout app which provides you with advanced metrics and data for a huge range of different workouts. 

With built-in Fall and Crash Detection, you can instantly connect with emergency services in the event of a hard fall or car crash. Or with Emergency SOS, you can call for help just by pressing down the side button. 

Overall we gave the Apple Watch Series 10 a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Editor Max Parker concluding it’s “the best smartwatch for iPhone users. It’s packed with health and wellbeing features, wonderful screens and more.

Any Apple fan knows that price drops on its products are usually pretty rare, so we’d recommend taking advantage of this Apple Watch Series 10 deal before it’s too late.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

