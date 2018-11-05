Save £10 on the iPhone XR, 250GB SSD with free copy of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Daily Deals

Trusted Reviews’ Daily Deals: No mess, no fuss, here’s the easiest way to find today’s best deals throughout the world of tech.

1. iPhone XR – Save £10 with code TRUSTED10

The iPhone XS and XS Max may be considered more “premium”, but it’s the iPhone XR that has everyone talking. With its liquid retina display and more affordable price point, the device is sure to be one of the hottest items this Christmas. With this cracking deal, you only need to pay £34 per month and £175 upfront (with the code TRUSTED10) for this 15GB contract with O2. When you factor in the cost of the phone, you’re only paying just over £10 a month for 15GB of data. That’s an amazing deal, especially when you consider all the extra perks, like O2 priority, when you sign up with O2 as a network.

2. Hive Active Smart Plug + Smart Bulb Bundle – Save £17 (Today Only)

The Philips Hue range might be the most popular in smart home lighting, but there are more affordable alternatives out there, like this fantastic bundle from Hive. As part of Amazon’s deal of the day, you can save £17 on this Hive Smart Plug and Smart Bulb bundle – now at the lowest price it’s ever been.

3. Anker SoundCore Mini Bluetooth Speaker – Only £16.79 (Today Only)

Anker is well known for producing high-end products for extremely low prices. Amazon has seen fit to sweeten the deal even more on Anker’s SoundCore Mini Bluetooth Speaker, now going for the ridiculously low price of just £16.79. That’s an amazing sell given that the speaker has a 5-star rating from over 3500 user reviews.

4. Samsung 250GB SSD – Includes Free Copy of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

MyMemory is running an incredible offer right now on a 250GB SSD from Samsung. Not only has product been reduced by a massive £82, but you can also get a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey with each purchase. What better way to test out your gaming rig than with one of the highest rated games of 2018?