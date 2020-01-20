Known to offer great bundles on complimentary pieces of tech, you can pick up the Google Nest Mini and get a free Philips Hue bulb from Currys PC World, all for £39.99.

Another sweet, sweet bundle from Currys PC World, this is the ideal offer for anyone looking to expand their smart home ecosystem, and save some cash in the process.

Google Nest Mini and Philips Hue Bulb Bundle GOOGLE Nest Mini & Philips Hue White Bluetooth LED B22 Bulb Bundle - Chalk See fantastic upgrades to the original small smart speaker from Google and enjoy a free Philips Hue bulb with 50,000 variants of cool to warm white light on top of the £10 discount.

With £10 off the Google Nest Mini and a free Philips Hue bulb to boot, the bundle comes to the ridiculously low price of £39.99, with the Google Nest Mini usually setting you back at £49.99. On top of the £10 discount, you’re also essentially enjoying a further saving with the added Philips Hue white LED bulb, which usually goes for £24.99 on its own.

The Google Nest Mini is the most recent generation of Google’s more compact smart speaker, offering a similar pebble-like, minimalist design with some minor upgrades that improve on the likes of audio quality and design. For any eco-warriors out there, you may also be delighted to know that this second iteration is made from recycled plastic bottles.

The latest generation of Google’s smallest smart speaker also brings back touch screens with LED lights indicating to where you can control volume, as well as playing, pausing and skipping songs. Of course, despite some notable improvements to its bass, we wouldn’t recommend the Nest Mini as your main speaker of choice for blaring music.

After all, with its smart capabilities, its definitely Google Assistant’s features that make this a reason to purchase, allowing you to get the weather forecast, more easily organise your day with to-do list prompts, calendar reminders and the ability to set timers and alarms. You can also connect other compatible smart devices, such as your free Philips Hue bulb, and control it via voice commands to Google Assistant.

This includes interacting with a lamp that houses your Philips Hue bulbs, such as adjusting brightness and colour. As a white B22 bulb, there are 50,000 variations of white light from cool to warmer tones.

Alongside this, the Google Nest Mini can connect and control the likes of the Nest thermostat or your smart TV.

With a huge saving beyond simply the £10 knocked off the RRP of the Google Home Mini, this is an affordable bundle boasting two products that work in perfect tandem with each other, functioning as a great starter kit or expansion for your ever-growing smart home.

