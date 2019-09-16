Anyone ordering through Very for the first time can use the discount code NY9PG to save 10% on electricals, including the brand new iPhone 11.

Buy now: SIM-Free iPhone 11 Only £656.10 (save 10%)

Want to get your hands on a SIM-free iPhone 11 with 10% off its £729 retail price point? Thanks to Very’s new customer deal, you can open up an account with the retailer and buy the iPhone 11 for just £656.10.

Best SIM-Free iPhone 11 Deal Apple iPhone 11, 64GB - Use Code: NY9PG With the brand new dual camera set-up, A13 Bionic chip and the invention of the 'slo-fie', get your hands on the brand new iPhone 11 from Apple and buy outright for a tidy price.

Available in its rainbow of colours, get a 64GB iPhone 11 in either yellow, purple, green, white, black or product red and avoid the even more premium rate awarded to the UK pricing of Apple’s latest product launch. Simply create a new Very account and quote the discount code NY9PG at the checkout when putting through your order.

The more affordable model in Apple’s three tiered flagships, the iPhone 11 is the powerful successor to last year’s iPhone XR, boasting exciting new technologies that make its slightly sloped pricing on last year even more astonishing.

Other than the new array of colours, the design of the iPhone 11 stays much the same, with its 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display with thin bezels for a full screen experience and the notorious Apple notch housing its TrueDepth front camera.

The camera is where things for the iPhone 11 get more interesting. From the quad module on the back now housing a dual camera set-up, to the new functionality of its front camera, the iPhone 11 is a definite step up for iPhone XR users. The rear camera boasts a wide and ultra wide sensor, allowing you to pack more into your shot, with new shooting modes like Night Mode allowing for better outcomes in low lighting conditions.

Meanwhile the 12MP TrueDepth front camera now allows you to capture slow motion video.

Packing the brilliant new A13 Bionic chip, the iPhone 11 truly is more powerful. Working more efficiently, you can expect an even better battery life with up to an hour of extra juice.

Really, it’s surprising the iPhone 11 sits at the lower level in Apple’s new line-up of flagships. Now cheaper than ever, buy the iPhone 11 outright for £656.10 if you’re a new Very customer and quote the discount code NY9PG to take 10% off.

Get your hands on the new iPhone 11 before this code expires on September 30th.

