SanDisk 64GB Micro SD for £10.29, P20 Pro with £10 off and £25 Amazon Gift Card, plus more deals

Trusted Reviews’ Daily Deals: No mess, no fuss, here’s the easiest way to find today’s best deals throughout the world of tech.

1. SanDisk Ultra 64GB Micro SD Card

Is it just me, or have there been a lot of great deals on storage lately? Either way, this one’s another great offer to add to the pile, with Amazon knocking £7.76 off the price of SanDisk’s 64GB Micro SD card, perfect for phones and cameras or, in my case, a bit more expandable memory for my Nintendo Switch. It’s not my fault the indie games are so cheap.

2. Huawei P20 Pro – 4GB, £23/month and £130 upfront (with code TRUSTED10) on Vodafone + Free £25 Amazon Gift Card

Some of you might have noticed this deal appear earlier this morning in our roundup of the best P20 and P20 Pro deals, but it’s such a stonker that I felt it was worth highlighting here. When you pick up Vodafone’s 4GB contract for £23 a month and £140 upfront, you can receive a £25 Amazon gift card absolutely free via Mobiles.co.uk. In addition, if you use the code TRUSTED10 at the checkout, you’ll receive £10 off the upfront cost. Total that up and you’re effectively getting £35 back immediately, bringing the total cost of ownership to £657 – less than buying the P20 Pro SIM-free. Talk about a steal.

3. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (PS4 and Xbox One)

The previously digital-only modern classic, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, is finally getting a physical release. What better time to pick up this gem than with a £5.14 preorder discount through Base, available on both the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game.

4. PSVR Storage Case

By now, a fair few of you have probably picked up a PSVR headset in one of the countless offers that have appeared over the last few months, but do you have a place to keep it when it’s not in use? Continued exposure to sunlight can actually damage the lens on VR headsets, so why not bag yourself this handy storage case at its lowest price yet on Argos?