Already reduced in price, you can save a further 10% on Samsung’s The Frame TV with the discount code LIFE10.

There’s nothing like a double discount, and this one just might take the biscuit, with Richer Sounds reducing the 43-inch Samsung 4K QLED TV by £100.

Down from its original price point of £899 to £799, you can then shave off a further 10% by quoting LIFE10 at the checkout – saving you an additional £79.90 on Samsung’s The Frame TV. This brings this fantastic TV set-up to only £719.10, saving you a total of £179.90 on your order. Plus, with a six-month warranty included, you can rest assured of this fantastic purchase.

Designed to be a work of art whether it’s on or off, Samsung’s The Frame looks to beautifully assimilate into your home with its attractive, minimal design, no cable clutter, and, of course, stunning picture.

The bezel is mirrored to look like a simple picture frame, so it’s at its best when mounted on a wall, though The Frame does look just as sleek with the inclusion of feet if you would prefer it standing on top of your entertainment centre.

Whether it’s on or off, it’s no ugly black box in the corner, able to showcase beautiful images with Art Mode, with the choice of displaying your own photos, or choosing from a gallery of artwork – though be warned, this is subject to a £3.99 a month subscription.

Of course, how it looks when it’s switched on is the priority here, with QLED technology at work to provide a visually impressive picture whatever you’re watching. Boasting 100% colour volume, the spectrum of colours appear vibrant and authentic. All the finer details also appear sharper, utilising its Quantum Processor 4K to upscale lower-grade content to boot.

The Frame is constantly adjusting, too, with its Brightness Sensor allowing the screen to adapt to deliver the best possible visuals, whether the sun is streaming in through the windows or its a miserable day outside.

With its built-in Motion Sensor on top, The Frame can sense when you walk past and flick on to showcase beautiful artwork. This also means The Frame is somewhat energy efficient, without the need to have it constantly on to benefit from its gorgeous display.

Complete with an easy-to-use Smart Hub for controlling other appliances, as well as accessing all your favourite streaming apps in one place, Samsung’s The Frame is a seamless TV from start to finish.

Now down to £719.10 when using the discount code LIFE10, make the most of this fantastic deal before the code itself expires on May 5th.

