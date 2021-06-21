Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung’s QLED laptop reduced by £520 in this Prime Day bargain

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

The Samsung Galaxy Book Ion has seen a whopping 50% price reduction for Amazon Prime Day, pushing the price down to a bargain £729.

The Galaxy Book Ion is an ultra-portable 13.3-inch laptop, weighing just 970g to make it effortless to carry around, whether you’re commuting to work or journeying between university lecture halls. 

Deal: Buy the Samsung Galaxy Book Ion for just £729 (was £1249)

This model features a 10th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. These are ideal specs for anyone who wants a laptop for productivity tasks, such as filling out spreadsheets, writing up essays or just browsing the web. 

With a lovely 13.3-inch Full HD QLED display, it’s also a very good option for watching the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus and YouTube. A fingerprint sensor is also included on the keyboard, providing a good level of security for this laptop.

Light up your home with this phenomenal Philips Hue deal

Light up your home with this phenomenal Philips Hue deal

Deals David Ludlow 7 hours ago
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Major price drops on iPhones, Fitbits and more

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Major price drops on iPhones, Fitbits and more

Deals Thomas Deehan 8 hours ago
Google Nest Mini falls to £19 in anti-Prime Day deal

Google Nest Mini falls to £19 in anti-Prime Day deal

Deals Hannah Davies 8 hours ago
Don’t miss this Prime Day deal on the noise cancelling Sony WH-1000XM4

Don’t miss this Prime Day deal on the noise cancelling Sony WH-1000XM4

Deals Hannah Davies 9 hours ago
iPhone 12 mini Prime Day bargain: Save £130 right now

iPhone 12 mini Prime Day bargain: Save £130 right now

Deals Max Parker 9 hours ago
Prime Day deal: Samsung’s stylish HW-S60T soundbar hugely discounted by £200

Prime Day deal: Samsung’s stylish HW-S60T soundbar hugely discounted by £200

Deals Kob Monney 10 hours ago

In my review verdict for the 13.3-inch model, I surmised:

“The Samsung Galaxy Book Ion is aimed at casual laptop users who want the best experience possible. A glorious QLED display, long-lasting battery life and ultra-portable premium design make it a worthwhile alternative to Dell and Microsoft systems, but that high price will be hard to justify for some, especially with the sub-standard keyboard and lack of a decent integrated graphics performance.”

Deal: Buy the Samsung Galaxy Book Ion for just £729 (was £1249)

Of course, now the laptop has seen a significant price cut, its original high cost is no longer a concern. At £729, this laptop is now priced similarly to Chromebooks, despite the Samsung having a far better performance and more freedom in terms of software downloads thanks to Windows 10. 

If you’re looking for a new laptop for work or education, then this is one of the absolute best Amazon Prime Day deals you’re going to find. 

I really enjoyed using the Galaxy Book Ion when I reviewed it last year. It’s certainly got a few shortcomings, such as a so-so keyboard and a weak graphics performance, but it comfortably made up for that with an astonishingly lightweight design and an excellent battery life that exceeded 14 hours on a single charge. 

My main gripe with the laptop was its high price, but that’s all changed with this Prime Day deal. To get such a great portable laptop for as little as £729 is absolutely mind boggling. If you need a laptop for day-to-day tasks, I can’t recommend this bargain enough. 

Ryan Jones

By Ryan Jones

Computing and Gaming Editor

Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.