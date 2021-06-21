Samsung’s QLED laptop reduced by £520 in this Prime Day bargain

The Samsung Galaxy Book Ion has seen a whopping 50% price reduction for Amazon Prime Day, pushing the price down to a bargain £729.

The Galaxy Book Ion is an ultra-portable 13.3-inch laptop, weighing just 970g to make it effortless to carry around, whether you’re commuting to work or journeying between university lecture halls.

Deal: Buy the Samsung Galaxy Book Ion for just £729 (was £1249)

This model features a 10th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. These are ideal specs for anyone who wants a laptop for productivity tasks, such as filling out spreadsheets, writing up essays or just browsing the web.

With a lovely 13.3-inch Full HD QLED display, it’s also a very good option for watching the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus and YouTube. A fingerprint sensor is also included on the keyboard, providing a good level of security for this laptop.

In my review verdict for the 13.3-inch model, I surmised:

“The Samsung Galaxy Book Ion is aimed at casual laptop users who want the best experience possible. A glorious QLED display, long-lasting battery life and ultra-portable premium design make it a worthwhile alternative to Dell and Microsoft systems, but that high price will be hard to justify for some, especially with the sub-standard keyboard and lack of a decent integrated graphics performance.”

Of course, now the laptop has seen a significant price cut, its original high cost is no longer a concern. At £729, this laptop is now priced similarly to Chromebooks, despite the Samsung having a far better performance and more freedom in terms of software downloads thanks to Windows 10.

If you’re looking for a new laptop for work or education, then this is one of the absolute best Amazon Prime Day deals you’re going to find.