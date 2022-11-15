Samsung’s Odyssey G5 gaming monitor is an early Black Friday bargain

It may not be Black Friday yet, but that hasn’t stopped Amazon pushing some fantastic deals. If you’re looking for a new gaming monitor, it’s worth checking out the Samsung Odyssey G5 which has seen its price slashed by 30%.

The 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor is now available for just £208.99, seeing £91 chopped off the price. Price checker bot Keepa has confirmed that this is the cheapest price the monitor has been on Amazon in recent months.

Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor drops to £208.99 ahead of Black Friday The Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor has seen a huge 30% price cut ahead of Black Friday. Amazon

Save £91

Now £208.99 View Deal

The Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor on offer features a sharp 1440p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. That 144Hz refresh rate ensures smoother visuals when playing games at a high frame rate. With the PS5 and Xbox Series X now offering support for high refresh rate displays, this monitor will be a worthwhile option beyond PC gamers.

It also supports FreeSync Premium which should help eliminate screen tearing, while the 1ms response time should please competitive players since it reduces the time it takes for your monitor to respond to your in-game actions.

The 27-inch monitor even has a 1000R curved design, ensuring a more immersive experience. And while it comes with a stand to prop the monitor up on your desk, it’s also possible to mount the monitor to your wall.

While we haven’t reviewed this specific model, we’re big fans of the Samsung Odyssey range as it’s made up of some of the very best monitors on the market.

The Odyssey G5 currently has an average rating of 4.5 on Amazon, made up of 752 customer ratings. One reviewer said: “Overall I’d say this is a good monitor, definitely one of the better budget monitors when on sale.”

This is one of the best bargain gaming monitor deals we’ve seen for Black Friday 2022 yet. If you’re looking for a Quad HD gaming monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate, we’ll be surprised if you see many better deals than this in the coming weeks.