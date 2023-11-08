Samsung’s Neo QLED TV just took a pre-Black Friday price plunge

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your TV to a true next-gen set, this massive saving on a Samsung Smart TV might be just what you’re looking for.

The Samsung QE55QN90C is one of the most premium TVs in Samsung’s 2023 range but despite its high-end specs, it’s now plummeted to one of its lowest prices yet.

With an original going price of £2299, if you buy it through Amazon at the moment, you’ll be able to get it for just £1,089 – that’s a phenomenal discount of well over a grand.

It offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a huge screen – it’s 122.7cm wide and 70.5cm tall but only 2.5cm deep, making it very wide but slim.

It also supports streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and Apple TV Plus, giving you a great selection of your favourite things to watch on such an extensive screen.

The included components as part of your order will be TV stand legs, a Solar Cell One remote, a standard remote, a power cable and the TV manual.

We reviewed the TV back in June, and gave it a four-star rating, being generally impressed by the results. Its design had a nice slim depth and a good build quality. The picture quality was bright and punchy too, with some great colour fidelity. It did lack substance and punch to its sound quality and it was far from the only choice to go for on a model like this, but ultimately it was a good TV that looked great hanging on the wall, and didn’t feel like a cheap model thanks to its decent-quality plastics and the dark grey metal surrounding the screen.

If you want to future-proof your home entertainment set-up with a truly high-end TV then this incredible Samsung offer is a no-brainer. Even though it’s not listed as such, the £1210 saving on the original price definitely makes this feel like a Black Friday bargain.