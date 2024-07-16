Samsung’s most stylish TV has a Prime Day deal for the ages

Samsung’s The Frame TVs have set a new standard for television design and this Prime Day deal gets the technological artwork down to a great price.

Amazon is selling the 55-inch 4K QLED Frame TV for $997.99, which is a 33% saving on the asking price of $1,497.97. That’s a splendid $500 off for a limited time.

$500 off the Samsung The Frame TV for Prime Day The most stylish telly on the block is $500 off for Prime Day. Get The Frame for $997.99. Amazon

Was $1,497.99

Now $997.97 View Deal

The Alexa-compatible set also comes with a three month free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited too. Not that it’s a reason to buy a television set, but its a nice bonus for sure.

This QLED model (QN55LS03B), which came out in 2022, is a fantastic TV for those a taste for aesthetic excellence. It has a 4K resolution, which offers great HDR performance, offers good gaming features courtesy of compatibility with the Xbox app and cloud gaming, while the matte display reduces reflections. It’s also easy to assemble and the design is customisable thanks to the different colous available and the optional three-legged studio stand. It comes with a One Connect box that contains all of the important compontents to ensure the set itself remains as streamlined as possible.

Our reviewer gave this television a 4-star score. “The picture performance impresses, it is well covered for gaming, and the design is exceedingly simple, especially with its matte screen that reduces the impact of reflections.

“Considering its lifestyle ambitions, The Frame (2022) didn’t need to be as good or as well specified as it is. I’ve been a sceptic of Samsung’s TVs in the past, but this is a fine effort, particularly for those who want their TV to meld in with its surroundings. The Art Mode may even make you forget there’s a TV there in the first place.”