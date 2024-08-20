Samsung’s latest QLED TV is now a fraction of the price

Samsung is continuing to offer one of its best value TV sets of 2024 at almost half the original asking price.

Head on over to Amazon right now and you’ll be able to snag a 55-inch Samsung Q80D QLED 4K TV for just £799. Samsung began by charging £1,399 for this television set just a few short months ago. So here you’re saving £600.

This deal is also more affordable than the recent Prime Day price which saw the TV drop to £898, so if you didn’t hop on then your patience paid dividends.

We’re big fans of this particular 4K HDR TV set. Our reviewer was full of praise for the Samsung Q80D saying it was a “brilliant mid-range option” particularly if you want a great-looking set without breaking the bank for extra niceties.

In his review, John Archer praised the excellent picture quality, top gaming features, strong gaming performance, and the presence of plentiful smart features. The combination of features and price earned the set a Trusted Reviews ‘Recommended’ badge.

We gave the TV a top-notch 4.5 star score from a possible five, and our reviewer said you should buy if you want “excellent picture quality and advanced gaming features at a much more affordable price than you need for Samsung’s flagship TVs.”

He concluded: “While its brightness and colour limits leave you with an excuse to step up to the premium Mini LED and OLED TV world if your bank balance permits, the Samsung QE55Q80D is outstanding by mid-range TV standards.

“Its pictures are punchy, clean, sharp and able to adapt to both dark and bright room viewing conditions way better than most rivals, its gaming features humble many way more expensive TVs, and it sounds good enough to let you put buying a soundbar on the backburner.”