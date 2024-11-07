Samsung’s gorgeous QLED TV is now an early Black Friday steal

Samsung’s latest high-end QLED TV is now part of a tempting early Black Friday deal.

John Lewis is selling the Samsung The Frame smart TV for £999, which is a £150 saving on its £1,149 RRP.

Save £150

Now £999 View Deal

This is the latest 2024 version of this 55-inch QLED TV, with its slim fit wall-mountable nature and appealing Art Mode. In case you were unaware, Samsung’s The Frame range makes those typically unsightly TV sets look like literal works of art when they’re not outputting regular content.

It’s been designed to look like a picture frame, and can mount flush to the wall. Activate Art Mode and the TV will showcase artwork and photography at a super sharp 4K resolution, with a library of more than 2,500 pieces of artwork from world renowned institutions.

The Samsung The Frame is a pretty handy TV in its own right too. Samsung’s Quantum Processor 4K optimises picture quality whatever you’re watching. Quantum HDR enables supreme brightness and contrast levels, while a matte finish ensures that the screen absorbs reflections.

This is a QLED panel, which is a form of LCD with a backlight shining into a Quantum Dot filter to produce the colours that you see on the screen. The result: superior brightness together with impressive contrast.

There’s support for 120Hz VRR refresh rates, which makes the Samsung The Frame TV as well suited to fast-paced gaming as it is to static artwork.

You also get AI-enhanced sound with Object Tracking Sound capabilities, which follows the action on screen with dedicated TV speakers. There’s also Dolby Atmos Sound support.

Samsung’s Solar Cell One Remote, meanwhile, lets you control all your compatible devices with one solar-powered remote.

We haven’t reviewed this latest 2024 model, but we our TV expert Kob Monney did take the Samsung The Frame (2022) for a spin. He handed out a positive 4 out of 5 score and called it “A TV for those with artistic tastes”, adding that it was “both a fine-looking and a fine-performing TV, with a matte display that stops reflections from becoming an irritant”.

He did have a slight concern over the price, but that’s no longer such an issue in light of this Black Friday deal for Samsung’s latest high-end QLED model.