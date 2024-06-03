Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 deal is now the one to beat

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The current-generation Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 can be nabbed for £100 off right now, so if you’re looking to make this the summer of the smartwatch, this is an incredible deal.

The Samsung Store on Amazon is selling the Galaxy Watch 6 for £219, which is 31% off on the asking price of £319. The larger 44mm smart and fitness is the Wi-Fi edition and its most affordable now in the Graphite shade.

This offer is for a limited time only, so act fast.

Galaxy Watch 6 for £219 is an absolute steal

Samsung’s latest-gen Galaxy Watch 6 is now £100 off right now.

Our reviewer calls it “one of the most stylish smartwatches out there” while Wear OS continues to get better. There’s loads of fitness and health data on offer. We said it feels like the most mature watch in the range and we think it has the edge over its nearest competitor, the Pixel Watch for a number of reasons.

Thomas Deehan says you should buy it if you want “a stylish Wear OS watch: The Pixel Watch and Galaxy Watch 6 are evenly matched in terms of style, but the former just wins out (slightly) on battery life, making it the better option in this category.”

Our reviewer said: “In many ways, the Galaxy Watch 6 feels like the truest version of what Samsung intended to make with the Galaxy Watch 4 two years ago. The larger screen, minimal bezels and overall refinement of what has already been a stylish set of watches just means that the Galaxy Watch 6 is a far more confident device overall, and one that has settled into its form factor well.”

