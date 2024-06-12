Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE is back to an iPad busting price

You can now pick up the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE at a price that makes the iPad Air look downright expensive.

Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, with 256GB of internal storage and an S Pen stylus, for a low price of just £459. That’s £60 less than the £519 RRP, which represents a 12% saving.

Perhaps more pertinently, this makes the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE way cheaper than the iPad Air, which starts from £599.

We have the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE a positive 4 out of 5 review late last year, calling it “A good-looking mid-range Android tablet with a bundled high-fidelity S Pen”.

“It’s ideal for time-wasting, video streaming and dabbling in digital artwork,” we concluded.

We’re big fans of its premium design, which includes a level of dust and water resistance (IP68) that borders on overkill for a tablet.

But the main deal here is that bundled in S Pen stylus, which instantly turns this mid-range tablet into an artist’s delight. It also gives the tablet a huge leg up over the mighty iPad Air, which requires you to purchase the Apple Pencil separately.

We’re not going to pretend that the iPad Air or even the baseline iPad aren’t better all round tablets, especially if performance is a major priority (for gaming, perhaps), but at £459 the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE represents outstanding value.