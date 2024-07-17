Check out the best Prime Day deals here

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab deal has the iPad beat on Prime Day

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking to pick up a new tablet this Prime Day, this Samsung Galaxy Tab deal is for you. 

The 64GB Galaxy Tab A9 has dropped to just £119 on Amazon. That’s a good 30% off its usual price of £169, saving you £50 when you shop today. 

This might be one of the best budget tablet offers this Prime Day. Head to Amazon now to get the Galaxy Tab A9 for £119 down from £169 and save 30%.

It’s also cheaper than any iPad deals we’ve spotted this week, making it a major win for any Android users looking for a tablet to use alongside their phone. 

You’ll want to act fast, though. Prime Day ends at midnight. Sign into Amazon now to take advantage of this deal or register for a 30-day free trial if you don’t already have an account with the retailer to gain access to the huge range of deals available today only. 

The Galaxy Tab A9 is an affordable tablet from Samsung. 

With its sleek metal design, bright 8.7-inch display and octa-core processor, the Tab A9 is the ideal large-screen companion for watching movies, scrolling through social media and playing mobile games when you’re out and about. 

The tablet also includes an 8-megapixel rear camera for taking quick snaps and scanning documents, along with a 2-megapixel front camera for joining video calls with family and for work. 

Storage is limited to 64GB at this price, but you can easily expand this up to 1TB using a microSD card. Finally, there’s a 5100 mAh battery to power the tablet when you’re outside of the house or travelling. 

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

