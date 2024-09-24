Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE just became the ultimate bargain upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has always been a great option for those wanting to save a little on the company’s flagship range, and this deal comes at a great price with some awesome freebies to boot.

Mobiles UK is offering a Galaxy S23 FE with 100GB of 5G data for just £14.99 a month and an upfront fee of £49. The phone comes in the attractive purple shade, with 128GB of storage.

Beyond this, you can claim £100 cashback and get a free pair of Galaxy Buds FE to accompany the phone. Details on the Samsung promotion and how to redeem can be seen here.

The 24 month contract is with the iD mobile network, which is owned and operated by Carphone Warehouse in the UK. This is an MVNO, which means it rents the spectrum from another provider and, in this case, Three is providing the service. You’ll benefit from the same 5G data speeds and reliable mobile connectivity around the nation.

As for the Galaxy S23 FE, the phone is still less than a year old. Our reviewer praised the all-day battery life, the great performance from the Exynos 2200 chip, and a design that’s very similar to the standard Galaxy S23.

The phone also includes a dedicated telephoto lens for close-up photography, which is somewhat of a rarity at this price point in the market. It also includes the same main and ultrawide sensors as the standard Galaxy S23.

There’s IP68 dust and water resistance, to keep the phone protected from the elements, and a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that’s vivid and bright with a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also the promise this phone will last a good while too, thanks to Samsung’s promise of four years of Android OS upgrades and five years of security patches.