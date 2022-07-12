Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro are better than half price with this Prime Day deal

Amazon has slashed 55% off the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro’s price on a limited time Prime Day 2022 deal.

The deal is live now and lets you pickup Samsung’s answer to the Apple AirPods Pro for a modest £99. That’s a huge 55% saving on the Galaxy Buds Pro’s regular £220 price tag.

The deal includes every colour option available, meaning you can pick them up in black, white or blue.

We’d wholeheartedly recommend the buds, especially at this price, to any Galaxy S22, or general Android phone owner.

The buds scored a Trusted Recommended badge when we got them in for testing with our reviewer praising them as Samsung’s most accomplished true wireless earbuds to date.

Key highlights include reliable active noise cancellation, solid audio quality and robust battery life.

“Samsung’s third attempt at dethroning the Apple AirPods, the Galaxy Buds Pro, is the company’s finest yet. They’re the best sounding Samsung set I’ve tested since the first-gen Galaxy Buds, offering solid noise cancellation, decent mic quality and a robust water-resistant build,” wrote editor-in-chief Alastair Stevenson in his Galaxy Buds Pro review.

To this day they remain a solid option and at this price present fantastic value for money for any deal hunter.

If you’re a Galaxy phone owner they also come with a few exclusive perks, including the ability to charge the earbuds case wirelessly by placing them on the back of a compatible Samsung handset. We’ve found the feature incredibly useful when using the buds on long haul flights and train rides.

