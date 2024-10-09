Samsung’s Galaxy Buds FE are just £49 this October Prime Day

Need a pair of reliable noise cancelling earbuds but don’t want to splurge on a premium set? You should seriously consider this deal on the Galaxy Buds FE.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are discounted to £69 in the Prime Big Deal Days sale, however an additional £20 is deducted automatically at the checkout, making the earbuds just £49.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds FE are seeing a double discount Not only are the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE already seeing a price drop to just £69 but Amazon will automatically take an extra £20 off at the checkout, making the grand total just £49. Amazon

Was £99.99

Now £49.99 View Deal

Sporting an ergonomic design for a secure fit, the Galaxy Buds FE are impressively light with our reviewer confirming that “comfort is great” for the buds. They also come with different size options for both wing and ear tips so you can personalise the buds to best suit your ear shape.

For a budget-friendly pair of earbuds, the Buds FE still boasts a surprising amount of premium features, including active noise cancelling (ANC) technology. Although the ANC is on the more basic side compared to more expensive alternatives, our reviewer found it is still “good for non-flagship true wireless earphones”.

Our reviewer also found that ambient mode on the Buds FE, which lets in some outside sounds and helps the user stay aware of their surroundings, is comfortable to use too.

The Galaxy Buds FE also feature an enriched bass sound, thanks to the one-way speaker found in the earbuds. While this means the Buds FE are a great fit for someone who likes extra-deep and punchy bass, some may find this slightly overwhelming.

Controlling the earbuds is effortless too, with intuitive touch controls found on either earbud which allows you to manage music and calls while keeping the Buds securely in your ear.

In our review we found the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE had a battery life of around five to five and a half hours which although is admirable, does mean the earphones fall short of Samsung’s up to 8.5-hours claim.

With our reviewer concluding that the Galaxy Buds FE are “a good choice if you want a sensibly priced pair of earphones with active noise cancellation and don’t mind trading some balance for bass”, as they’re under £50 now is a great time to snap up the Buds FE.

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers: