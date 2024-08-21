Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 just got their first big price drop

Samsung’s latest earphones, the Galaxy Buds 3, just got their first big price drop.

Argos is selling the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 at a price of just £103.20 when you use the code RED20 at checkout. That’s a 20% discount on the £129 RRP.

That’s a hefty discount considering Samsung only announced its latest earphones a little over a month ago, on July 10.

The Galaxy Buds 3 represent quite a departure for the series. Gone is the fully in-ear form factor of previous Galaxy Buds, and in comes a more traditional stemmed design. The latter means that you now have intuitive touch/swipe/pinch controls built right into the Buds 3 stem.

We can’t lie, this does make them look a lot more like Apple’s AirPods, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. They’re not identical to Apple’s popular buds either, with an angular stem and an additional colour option.

As well as the usual white, you can also specify the Galaxy Buds 3 in silver, and both colours are available on this deal.

One prominent feature that Apple’s stock ‘buds don’t offer is ANC, but it’s present and correct in the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3. That’s an impressive inclusion considering the Buds 3 don’t form a classic seal in your ear. If you hate that ‘blocked ear’ sensation you get with squishy silicone tips, these could be the earphones for you.

Samsung is big on AI right now, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 are no exception. Using Galaxy AI, they can translate spoken face-to-face conversations in real time. They also feature an Adaptive EQ feature, which uses AI to enhance music based upon your surroundings.

These nifty buds will also employ a machine learning model to “restore the original voice of the speaker in various noise environments while also providing a rich and natural call with the Super-Wideband Call feature.” In other words, call quality should be spot on.

You can also enjoy 360-degree audio when connected to television sets. Elsewhere, IP57 certification means that the Galaxy Buds 3 are largely protected against dust and water or sweat.