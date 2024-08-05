Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung’s Galaxy A15 just plummeted to £99

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’re looking for an absolute bargain Android smartphone but still want a handset from a reputable brand, then you need to snap up this deal on the Samsung Galaxy A15.

The SIM-free Samsung Galaxy A15 is currently at its lowest ever price at just £99 on Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy A15 is now at it’s lowest ever price

The Samsung Galaxy A15 is now at it’s lowest ever price

Get a SIM-free Samsung Galaxy A15 handset for just £99 on Amazon and save a massive 41% off its RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was £169
  • Now £99
View Deal

Despite being at such a low price, the Galaxy A15 is a fairly new handset having launched back in December last year and will come running on the latest Android 14 OS. Not only that but Samsung promises the Galaxy A15 will receive up to four OS upgrades and five years of security updates too. For just £99 this is a bargain investment. 

Boasting a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, the Galaxy A15 is also fitted with Samsung’s Vision Booster which is able to reach up to a whopping 800 nits of brightness. The display also features a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling (which is more than the current flagship iPhone 15), and Eye Comfort Shield which reduces blue light reflection.

The handset includes a total of four cameras which includes a rear trio and a 13MP front lens. The trio at the rear consists of a decent 50MP main lens, a 5MP ultrawide and is rounded off by a 2MP macro. 

The Galaxy A15 has a solid 5000mAh battery cell which Samsung says should last for up to two days, although it’s worth noting that we haven’t reviewed this ourselves so we can’t verify this claim.

Even so, the Samsung Galaxy A15 currently has a 4.2-star rating which is based on over 40 Amazon customer reviews. Customers report that they appreciate the quality and appearance of the smartphone.

Whether you’re looking for a capable Android smartphone for a bargain or you want to get a cheap but reliable handset for a dependant then the Samsung Galaxy A15 is the perfect choice. At just £99, you’d be hard pressed to find better value for money right now.

You might like…

Prep for the Premier League with this Sky Sports discount

Prep for the Premier League with this Sky Sports discount

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Want an affordable GoPro? Get this instead

Want an affordable GoPro? Get this instead

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Best Air Fryer Deals for August 2024: Fry up summer meals on the cheap

Best Air Fryer Deals for August 2024: Fry up summer meals on the cheap

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
This Shark deal makes cordless vacuums affordable

This Shark deal makes cordless vacuums affordable

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Best Sky Deals for August 2024: Stream House of the Dragon and more

Best Sky Deals for August 2024: Stream House of the Dragon and more

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
If I hadn’t already upgraded, I’d get this iPhone 13 Pro Max deal

If I hadn’t already upgraded, I’d get this iPhone 13 Pro Max deal

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words