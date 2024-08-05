Samsung’s Galaxy A15 just plummeted to £99

If you’re looking for an absolute bargain Android smartphone but still want a handset from a reputable brand, then you need to snap up this deal on the Samsung Galaxy A15.

The SIM-free Samsung Galaxy A15 is currently at its lowest ever price at just £99 on Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy A15 is now at it’s lowest ever price Get a SIM-free Samsung Galaxy A15 handset for just £99 on Amazon and save a massive 41% off its RRP. Amazon

Was £169

Now £99 View Deal

Despite being at such a low price, the Galaxy A15 is a fairly new handset having launched back in December last year and will come running on the latest Android 14 OS. Not only that but Samsung promises the Galaxy A15 will receive up to four OS upgrades and five years of security updates too. For just £99 this is a bargain investment.

Boasting a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, the Galaxy A15 is also fitted with Samsung’s Vision Booster which is able to reach up to a whopping 800 nits of brightness. The display also features a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling (which is more than the current flagship iPhone 15), and Eye Comfort Shield which reduces blue light reflection.

The handset includes a total of four cameras which includes a rear trio and a 13MP front lens. The trio at the rear consists of a decent 50MP main lens, a 5MP ultrawide and is rounded off by a 2MP macro.

The Galaxy A15 has a solid 5000mAh battery cell which Samsung says should last for up to two days, although it’s worth noting that we haven’t reviewed this ourselves so we can’t verify this claim.

Even so, the Samsung Galaxy A15 currently has a 4.2-star rating which is based on over 40 Amazon customer reviews. Customers report that they appreciate the quality and appearance of the smartphone.

Whether you’re looking for a capable Android smartphone for a bargain or you want to get a cheap but reliable handset for a dependant then the Samsung Galaxy A15 is the perfect choice. At just £99, you’d be hard pressed to find better value for money right now.