Samsung’s excellent Galaxy A54 5G drops to an impressive low price

The superb Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has dropped to a scarcely believable price.

Click on that deal link below and you’ll be able to pick up a 256GB Samsung Galaxy A54 5G on a 24 month contract with 33GB of monthly data for just £22 a month, with no up front fee.

Some basic maths will tell you that you’re paying £528 altogether here. That’s just £28 more than the phone would cost you outright, without that two-year contract attached.

Get the Galaxy A54 5G on contract for just £22 a month You can now pick up the brilliant Samsung Galaxy A54 5G on a 24 month contract with 33GB of data for just £22 a month. Mobiles

33GB data

£22 a month, no up front fee View Deal

It’s a bargain alright, especially when you consider what a good phone you’re getting here. We scored the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 4 stars out of 5 in our review, praising it for having “a great display, premium build, a decent camera setup and a large battery”.

The design is nice and classy, reminding us a lot of the more expensive Samsung Galaxy S23. Another flagship-like touch is the Galaxy A54 5G’s 120Hz AMOLED display.

Meanwhile, the phone has a new and improved 50MP camera, with a larger sensor than before. This supplies decent images with Samsung’s signature vivid pop.

It’s worth restating that this offer is for the 256GB model, not the entry-level 128GB variant. That means you’re getting a stack of local storage for photos, music and the like. More than enough to cover a lengthy two-year contract, we’d say, without having to worry about running out of space.

We’d have recommended the Galaxy A54 5G as a mid-range option even without this cut price deal. Now that this exists, however, it’s an even easier recommendation to make.