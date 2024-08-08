Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung’s budget FE smartwatch is now even more affordable

Jon Mundy

Samsung’s budget smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, has just become even more affordable.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE has only been on the market a couple of months, but it’s already received a significant discount, making it more affordable than ever.

Amazon is now selling the Galaxy Watch FE for £169 rather than its usual £199. That’s a £30 saving, or 15%. You’ll need to be quick though, as Amazon has marked this up as a ‘Limited time deal’.

It’s a great price for a complete 40mm smartwatch, which handles all the usual Wear OS things like notifications and apps, as well as full fitness and health tracking. On the latter point, you’ll be able to pick from more than 100 workouts, and it’ll detect when you start one of them. The Watch FE will even help you measure your body composition.

The Galaxy Watch FE can also analyse your sleep patterns to help improve your rest, should you wear it overnight. Meanwhile, a built-in PPG sensor will monitor your heart rate, and will even notify of any irregularities should they occur.

Fall detection is also included, meaning that the Watch FE will send out an SOS if it detects that you’ve taken a spill.

When it comes to being active, the Watch FE itself is coated in tough sapphire crystal glass, so it should stand up to wear and tear nicely. It’s also dust-proof and splash-resistant.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE was already the best-value watch in the range. Following this price cut, it’s moved into flat out bargain territory.

