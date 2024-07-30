Samsung’s AirTag competitor is now just £20

Looking to keep tabs on your items before jetting off for the summer? This Samsung SmartTag 2 Bluetooth tracker deal knocks 50% off.

Amazon is selling the Samsung SmartTag 2 for just £19.99. That’s half of the usual £39.99 asking price for this second-generation Bluetooth tracker. The cheapest option is available in black.

Get 50% off the Samsung SmartTag 2 Bluetooth tracker Don’t fret about lost items anymore. The 2nd-Gen Samsung SmartTag is 50% off at Amazon, bringing the price down to £19.99 Amazon

Was £39.99

Now £19.99 View Deal

This model has a helpful ring design for easy attachment to your keys, back pack, handle bars, suitcase or other item. The finding is achieved via the companion smartphone app and, as well as Bluetooth LE, there’s a new UWB-based Compass Mode enabling you to follow (literal) step-by-step instructions to track down the missing item.

The Samsung SmartThings Find app can show you the last spotted location of the item and prompt the tracker to play a sound when you’re nearby for easy recovery.

This generation also has a Lost Mode where the SmartTag’s NFC displays your contact information on the phone of whoever tracks it down. There’s also a button on the tag that can be configured to control a smart light for instance.

It’s got IP67 water resistance, meaning it can survive being submerged without breaking a sweat and the 500 days of battery life will ensure you’re keeping tabs on items for a long time. There’s also a Power Saving Mode that extends the life of the device to 700 days.

This rival to Apple’s AirTags is a massive imporvement over the first generation SmartTag and SmartTag plus, with better battery life, more finding options and greater durability. Snap one up and lose that separation anxiety.