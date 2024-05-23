Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung’s 85-inch TV deal lets you build the home cinema of your dreams

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

This Samsung deal gets you a high quality 85-inch Samsung TV at a hugely discounted price.

AO is selling the Samsung Series 8 CU8000 85-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for just £1249, which is some deal. That’s a huge saving of £750 on the £1,999 RRP.

This is for a large 85-inch 4K TV with HDR10+ support for vibrant colours and stunning dynamic range. Audio is handled by a 20W 2-channel output, and with OTS lite and Q-Symphony tech providing super realistic and perfectly synced sound.

You can access all of the streaming content you could want through Samsung’s Tizen smart TV interface, and there’s support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, meaning you can control the TV with your voice.

The design is on point, with super skinny bezels and two discrete feet. It’s also simple enough to mount on a wall, if that’s what you’d prefer.

If you’re wondering how the Samsung Series 8 CU8000 fits into Samsung’s wider 2023 range, we’d written this handy overview for you. Here’s a sneak peak: it’s broadly middle of the pack.

As great value 85-inch TV sets go, it was already a strong offering. Now that it’s received such a huge discount, this could be one of the most accessible ways to get yourself set up with an immersive home cinema set-up.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

