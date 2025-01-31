One of Samsung’s best tumble dryers is down to a bargain price tag

Praised as being the “best for low running costs” in our review, the Samsung Series 6 tumble dryer is now seeing a massive 39% price drop on Amazon.

Get the Samsung Series 6 (DV90T6240LN) for just £529 from Amazon. Not only is this a massive £340.99 off its usual RRP but this is also the lowest we’ve seen the tumble dryer reach in 30 days.

One of our favourite tumble dryers is seeing a 39% price drop Praised for its low running costs and easily one of the best tumble dryers we’ve ever tested, the Samsung Series 6 (DV90T6240LN) is now just £529 on Amazon. That’s over a massive £340 off its usual RRP. Amazon

Was £869.99

Now £529 View Deal

Hailed as one of the best tumble dryers we’ve ever tested, thanks to its low running costs, clever design and brilliant performance, the Samsung DV90T6240LN is the perfect addition to any household.

Fitted with Samsung’s heat pump technology, the Series 6 uses much less electricity when compared to traditional condenser or vented tumble dryers. Not only that but thanks to Samsung’s Optimal Dry smart technology, the machine uses its moisture and temperature sensors to adjust drying time to help protect fabrics from damage and to save energy.

We praised the Series 6 for its low running costs and found in our tests that running the cupboard dry setting not only removed 99.6% of water but cost just 27p to run, making it one of the cheapest tumble dryers to run.

Even the hanging dry setting cost just 20p to run during our tests and still removed 97.28% of water from our load.

Naturally as a smart tumble dryer, you can download its accompanying iOS and Android compatible SmartThings app to control and monitor your machine remotely.

Overall we gave the Samsung Series 6 (DV90T6240LN) a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding “the smart app, drying rack and low running costs, combined with excellent performance make this a brilliant tumble dryer.”

If you’re fed up with drying clothes on radiators and making your home feel damp, then the Samsung Series 6 is a great solution. Not only is it cheap to run but at just £529, it’s now a more affordable appliance.