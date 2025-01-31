Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

One of Samsung’s best tumble dryers is down to a bargain price tag

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Praised as being the “best for low running costs” in our review, the Samsung Series 6 tumble dryer is now seeing a massive 39% price drop on Amazon.

Get the Samsung Series 6 (DV90T6240LN) for just £529 from Amazon. Not only is this a massive £340.99 off its usual RRP but this is also the lowest we’ve seen the tumble dryer reach in 30 days.

One of our favourite tumble dryers is seeing a 39% price drop

One of our favourite tumble dryers is seeing a 39% price drop

Praised for its low running costs and easily one of the best tumble dryers we’ve ever tested, the Samsung Series 6 (DV90T6240LN) is now just £529 on Amazon. That’s over a massive £340 off its usual RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was £869.99
  • Now £529
View Deal

Hailed as one of the best tumble dryers we’ve ever tested, thanks to its low running costs, clever design and brilliant performance, the Samsung DV90T6240LN is the perfect addition to any household.

Fitted with Samsung’s heat pump technology, the Series 6 uses much less electricity when compared to traditional condenser or vented tumble dryers. Not only that but thanks to Samsung’s Optimal Dry smart technology, the machine uses its moisture and temperature sensors to adjust drying time to help protect fabrics from damage and to save energy.

We praised the Series 6 for its low running costs and found in our tests that running the cupboard dry setting not only removed 99.6% of water but cost just 27p to run, making it one of the cheapest tumble dryers to run.

Even the hanging dry setting cost just 20p to run during our tests and still removed 97.28% of water from our load.

Naturally as a smart tumble dryer, you can download its accompanying iOS and Android compatible SmartThings app to control and monitor your machine remotely.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

Overall we gave the Samsung Series 6 (DV90T6240LN) a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding “the smart app, drying rack and low running costs, combined with excellent performance make this a brilliant tumble dryer.”

If you’re fed up with drying clothes on radiators and making your home feel damp, then the Samsung Series 6 is a great solution. Not only is it cheap to run but at just £529, it’s now a more affordable appliance.

You might like…

Need to stock up on MicroSD cards? This 1TB model is going cheap

Need to stock up on MicroSD cards? This 1TB model is going cheap

Hannah Davies 3 mins ago
You can finally get a QLED TV for under £300 with this TCL deal

You can finally get a QLED TV for under £300 with this TCL deal

Jessica Gorringe 41 mins ago
Buying a Samsung Galaxy S25? These are the cases you can pair with it

Buying a Samsung Galaxy S25? These are the cases you can pair with it

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
Shark’s latest vacuum deal absolutely destroys Dyson on price

Shark’s latest vacuum deal absolutely destroys Dyson on price

Thomas Deehan 23 hours ago
Move over GoPro, this DJI action camera bundle just changed the game

Move over GoPro, this DJI action camera bundle just changed the game

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
If I were buying a laptop right now, I’d go for this Chromebook deal

If I were buying a laptop right now, I’d go for this Chromebook deal

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access