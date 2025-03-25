Samsung’s tempting Galaxy S24 Ultra offer is an Amazon Deal Days bargain

While it might not be the all-singing, all-dancing Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra is still an extremely capable smartphone with many similarities – including that incredible 200MP primary camera – with the new model.

The difference? It’s available at a stunning discount as part of Amazon’s Prime Deal Days.

As part of the Spring deal extravaganza, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in its Titanium Black finish for just £999, a drop of £350 compared to its £1,349 RRP. That’ll net you the boosted 512GB model too, doubling the amount of storage you’d get from the entry-level 256GB model.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB storage for £999 Nab the 2024 flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for just £999, complete with 512GB of storage. That’s a saving of £350 compared to its launch RRP. Amazon

£350 off

£999 View Deal

The best part? Unlike Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, which are exclusively available for Amazon Prime subscribers, you don’t need a subscription to take advantage of this, or any other, deal at Amazon during the sales.

As mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might’ve been replaced by the newer Galaxy S25 Ultra, but the year-old flagship can still hold its own in many regards.

Many of the best features of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, including impressively versatile camera performance, a gorgeous AMOLED panel covered in an anti-reflective coating, a 5000mAh battery and even Galaxy AI smarts, are also present on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Granted, the newer S25 Ultra has a slightly faster Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and one or two exclusive Galaxy AI features, but in terms of day-to-day use, you almost certainly won’t notice the difference.

In fact, when we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at launch last year, it garnered an impressive 4.5 stars and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award.

Our reviewer praised not only the exceptional camera performance and exquisite display but also the Galaxy AI smarts on offer. The only real complaint was focused on pricing – an issue that has all but been addressed with this tempting Amazon deal.

“The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a phone that seems to do it all, with a high-end display, versatile cameras, excellent battery life and unique GenAI capabilities – but all that tech comes with a very high asking price.”

While Amazon’s Big Deal Days extravaganza is set to last until next Monday, there’s no guarantee that the S24 Ultra deal will hang around, so if you’re tempted, it’s probably a good idea to invest sooner rather than later.