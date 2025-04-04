:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung’s pocket-sized 4TB portable SSD is down to a bargain price

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you find your devices are constantly running low on storage space or aren’t performing as quickly as you’d like, then you need to see this deal on Samsung’s mighty portable SSD.

Get the 4TB-sized Samsung T9 Portable SSD for just $279.99 in this limited time deal on Amazon. That’s a solid $40 off its usual price.

Save $60 on this convenient portable Samsung SSD

Save $60 on this convenient portable Samsung SSD

Expand the storage on your computer, camera and even your iPhone with the easy-to-use Samsung T9 4TB portable SSD, which is now just $279.99 on Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Now $319.99
  • Was $279.99
View Deal

The Samsung T9 Portable Solid State Drive (SSD) is a nifty external storage device that allows you to easily expand the memory or boost the performance of your computer, camera or games console. Not only that, but the SSD also supports compatible iPhones and Galaxy handsets too, thanks to the included SSD cable.

With read and write speeds of up to a whopping 2,000MB/s, the Samsung T9 SSD promises users to race through projects quickly, even when dealing with heavy-duty applications or workloads.

At just 4.3oz and measuring ‎3.46 x 2.36 x 0.55 inches, the Samsung T9 SSD is a lightweight device that resembles a portable power bank. It’s also made from shock-absorbing materials, which means it’s durable and should survive the odd drop or tumble.

Although the T9 SSD runs quickly, it manages to stay cool under pressure thanks to its Dynamic Thermal Guard which helps ensure its heat remains below 140°F (60°C).

As it’s fitted with Samsung’s Magician Software, you can trust that the T9 Portable SSD’s health will be continuously monitored, while automatically receiving necessary firmware updates and sport extra encryption to keep your files safe.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

While we haven’t reviewed the Samsung T9 Portable SSD ourselves, it currently boasts an average 4.6-star rating on Amazon, based on over 1533 customer reviews.

Customers report that they find the SSD “exceptionally fast” and performs reliably for months on end. Plus, customers say it’s easy to use and works seamlessly with both iPad and desktop devices. 

Never worry about having to delete your files again thanks to this deal on the small but mighty 4TB Samsung T9 Portable SS9. Now under $280, we’d recommend snapping this up before it’s too late.

You might like…

The new iPhone 16 has hit its lowest price yet on Amazon

The new iPhone 16 has hit its lowest price yet on Amazon

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
This mighty Shark vacuum has 26% off – but you’ll need to act fast

This mighty Shark vacuum has 26% off – but you’ll need to act fast

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Best SIM-only Deals April 2025: Affordable plans that offer flexibility and value

Best SIM-only Deals April 2025: Affordable plans that offer flexibility and value

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
At 41% off, the Spring Sale isn’t over for the Beats Studio Buds Plus

At 41% off, the Spring Sale isn’t over for the Beats Studio Buds Plus

Hannah Davies 2 days ago
Vax’s convenient handheld carpet cleaner is down to a bargain price

Vax’s convenient handheld carpet cleaner is down to a bargain price

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
This Android tablet that’s perfect for everyday use is now at its lowest ever price

This Android tablet that’s perfect for everyday use is now at its lowest ever price

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access