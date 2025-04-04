Samsung’s pocket-sized 4TB portable SSD is down to a bargain price

If you find your devices are constantly running low on storage space or aren’t performing as quickly as you’d like, then you need to see this deal on Samsung’s mighty portable SSD.

Get the 4TB-sized Samsung T9 Portable SSD for just $279.99 in this limited time deal on Amazon. That’s a solid $40 off its usual price.

Save $60 on this convenient portable Samsung SSD Expand the storage on your computer, camera and even your iPhone with the easy-to-use Samsung T9 4TB portable SSD, which is now just $279.99 on Amazon. Amazon

The Samsung T9 Portable Solid State Drive (SSD) is a nifty external storage device that allows you to easily expand the memory or boost the performance of your computer, camera or games console. Not only that, but the SSD also supports compatible iPhones and Galaxy handsets too, thanks to the included SSD cable.

With read and write speeds of up to a whopping 2,000MB/s, the Samsung T9 SSD promises users to race through projects quickly, even when dealing with heavy-duty applications or workloads.

At just 4.3oz and measuring ‎3.46 x 2.36 x 0.55 inches, the Samsung T9 SSD is a lightweight device that resembles a portable power bank. It’s also made from shock-absorbing materials, which means it’s durable and should survive the odd drop or tumble.

Although the T9 SSD runs quickly, it manages to stay cool under pressure thanks to its Dynamic Thermal Guard which helps ensure its heat remains below 140°F (60°C).

As it’s fitted with Samsung’s Magician Software, you can trust that the T9 Portable SSD’s health will be continuously monitored, while automatically receiving necessary firmware updates and sport extra encryption to keep your files safe.

While we haven’t reviewed the Samsung T9 Portable SSD ourselves, it currently boasts an average 4.6-star rating on Amazon, based on over 1533 customer reviews.

Customers report that they find the SSD “exceptionally fast” and performs reliably for months on end. Plus, customers say it’s easy to use and works seamlessly with both iPad and desktop devices.

Never worry about having to delete your files again thanks to this deal on the small but mighty 4TB Samsung T9 Portable SS9. Now under $280, we’d recommend snapping this up before it’s too late.