If you’re a content creator, you need this discounted portable SSD

Calling all content creators, Amazon has an epic deal right now on a 2TB portable SSD that’s perfect for storing captured video footage.

Whether you’re shooting on a smartphone or a proper handheld camera, all content creators know that video capture can quickly eat through any storage you have, which is why it’s essential to have a proper SSD to hand to carry a day’s work.

As luck would have it, the Samsung T7 Shield 2TB SSD has just plummeted to only $148.98 on Amazon, marking a near 50% drop on the original $284.99 price tag. To save you from buying tons of SD cards or thumb drives, this is a bargain alternative.

Not too long ago, carrying an SSD on your person would have been more of a setback due to fairly cumbersome designs but this is no longer the case with the Samsung T7 Shield. This dinky storage option can fit in the palm of your hand which, in turn, means it can easily fit into a back pocket or a small-sized camera bag.

In spite of its miniature stature, it’s hardly lacking in its storage capacity thanks to a 2TB ceiling which is more than enough for countless video clips, photos, audio files and more. While we haven’t reviewed the T7 Shield ourselves, the device does have a massive 4.7-star rating on Amazon based on 14,155 customer reviews.

One happy buyer wrote: “the read and write speeds are incredibly fast, ensuring that I don’t miss a beat while shooting high-resolution footage.”

You shouldn’t have to worry about taking the T7 Shield with you during more adventurous shoots either thanks to its IP65 rated water and dust resistance. It’s even been tested to survive drops of up to three metres with ease, giving you even more peace of mind.

The T7 Shield is also perfect for creators of all levels as it’s compatible with smartphones and cameras, not to mention games consoles for those who want to record and upload gameplay clips.

There’s a lot to like about the Samsung T7 Shield but when it’s going for such a massively reduced price, it’s a must-buy for all creatives out there.