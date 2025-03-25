We can’t believe this 52% discount on the Samsung Series 5 washer dryer

Fed up with trying to dry your wet laundry indoors but don’t have the space for a tumble dryer? You seriously need to see this deal on the Samsung Series 5 washer dryer combo.

Get the Samsung Series 5 freestanding washer dryer (WD80TA046BX) for just £349 in Amazon’s Spring Sale. This is a massive 52% off and marks the lowest price we’ve seen for the washer dryer on the retailer.

The Samsung Series 5 washer dryer is at its lowest ever price on Amazon Want a quick and easy way to dry your laundry at home, but don't have space for a tumble dryer? You need to see this 52% offer on the Samsung Series 5 washer dryer combo, which is now just £349 on Amazon.

Was £729.99

Now £349 View Deal

With an 8kg capacity for washing and a 5kg for drying loads, the Samsung Series 5 WD80TA046BX is the perfect addition to busy households who need to tackle that seemingly never-ending pile of laundry.

Much like the Samsung Series 6 washing machine, the Series 5 sports Samsung’s Eco Bubble technology which mixes air, water and detergent to thoroughly clean clothes and remove stains at cooler temperatures, which should help reduce your energy use and save money on your bill too.

Plus with its digital inverter technology, you can schedule a wash to start at night when tariffs are typically cheaper and not worry about being woken up by a noisy and over-zealous spin cycle.

The Samsung WD80TA046BX is also fitted with Hygiene Steam which is released upwards during a cycle to ensure up to 99.9% of bacteria and allergens that linger on your laundry is removed.

Ever noticed a lingering odour from your washing machine? Of course this is an unpleasant experience but it also makes you wonder just how well your machine is really cleaning clothes. Fortunately, the Samsung WD80TA046BX has Drum Clean Plus technology which removes 99.9% of odour-causing bacteria without using detergents. In fact, Drum Clean Plus instead relies on a clever combination of soaking, pulsing and high-speed spinning to remove the bacteria.

Although we haven’t reviewed this model, the Samsung Series 5 WD80TA046BX currently boasts a 4.2-star rating which is based on over 171 customer reviews on Amazon. Customers say the machine is “user-friendly” and effective at both washing and drying. Plus, users have praised the washer dryer’s quiet operation too.

At just £349, if you don’t have enough space for a tumble dryer but struggle to dry clothes indoors, then you need to seriously consider this deal on the Samsung Series 5 WD80TA046BX.