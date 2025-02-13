Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s hiding an epic Samsung TV deal in plain sight

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Usually Amazon makes a big effort to promote its best deals but we’ve found an unbelievable price cut that has gone completely under the radar.

The Samsung 55-inch Q80D QLED TV came out at the start of 2024 and had an eye-watering £1399 price tag to go with it. Right now however, you can get that same TV in 2025 for the far cheaper price of only £669, saving you a massive £730 in the process.

The reason why this deal is easy to miss is because Amazon has the ‘before’ price listed as £699, which obscures just how big the price drop actually is. I can’t remember the last time I saw a TV deal of his magnitude, so if you want a premium home entertainment upgrade without breaking the bank then this is it.

Even just to look at the Q80D, you can tell right away that this is a premium television set. The whole thing is unbelievably slim with next to nonexistent bezels running around the edge of the display to give a truly immersive experience.

With the QLED technology on board, the TV is able to give a far more true to life colouration than standard UHD TVs, providing better contrast that can really make scenes pop in a way that you simply won’t have seen before if you’re upgrading from a more budget set.

The Samsung Q80D scored a high 4.5-star rating in our review, with our tester writing: “one of the first things that struck me as I put the 55Q80D through its paces with a mix of native 4K and HD content was how phenomenally sharp its pictures are. Despite its relatively small 55-inch screen size by today’s standards it delivers a resolutely 4K experience full of the picture minutiae, refinement and enhanced sense of depth I’ve come to associate with the step up from HD.”

Its prowess goes far beyond the experience of watching films and TV shows, thanks to plenty of features designed for gamers too. The TV supports a full 120Hz refresh rate which is perfect for fast paced titles like Forza Horizon 5, and the inclusion of AMD FreeSync prevents any screen tearing whilst you’re in-game.

There’s even Dolby Atmos support which, if you can pair the Q80D with a proper soundbar like the Sonos Beam Gen 2, then you’ll be treated to truly cinematic sound that envelops you from the comfort of your chair.

It’s rare to see a TV of this calibre fall to such an affordable mid-range price point, but it’s best not to ponder it too long and instead make use of the offer before it disappears.

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

