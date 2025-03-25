:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Samsung’s popular Galaxy smartwatch has dropped to just £99

Samsung’s budget-friendly smartwatch – the Galaxy Watch FE – has become even more affordable as part of Amazon’s Spring Deal Days event. For a limited time, the smartwatch is available for less than £100.

More specifically, the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is available at Amazon for just £99, a massive 48% discount compared to its £189.99 RRP. It’s available in both its black and pink finishes and comes with an extended three-year warranty to further sweeten the deal.

What’s more, unlike some previous Amazon sales that required a Prime membership to participate, the Spring Deal Days event is available for everyone – no membership required! 

Considering the Galaxy Watch FE only launched in October 2024, that’s a pretty spectacular discount that aligns it with more affordable options – but with Samsung’s signature smartwatch tech. 

That means that, much like more expensive options in Samsung’s wearable collection, you can track over 100 different exercises with automatic workout detection, get assigned a sleep animal based on your sleep habits and much more.  

It’s also surprisingly durable, including a sapphire crystal-protected screen, IP68 & 5ATM water resistance and military-grade MIL-STD-810H durability certification. That’s not uncommon at the £200 price point, but at closer to £100, it’s practically unheard of. 

It’s also customisable, with a one-click band design allowing you to quickly detach and swap out the strap for something a little more fashionable or durable, depending on what you’re up to. 

The smartwatch is designed with Samsung smartphones in mind, and as such, you’ll need a Samsung smartphone to take full advantage of the health and fitness features on offer – but that’s no different from the Apple Watch needing an iPhone to operate.

The Amazon Spring Deal Days event will continue until Monday, 31 March, at 23:59, but the Galaxy Watch FE deal is not guaranteed to last that long, especially at such an incredibly tempting price. 

