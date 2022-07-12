 large image

Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor drops below £1000 for Prime Day

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

The Samsung Odyssey G9 is one of the best ultra-wide gaming monitors on the market, and it’s now available for just £901.55 thanks to the Amazon Prime Day sales.

Amazon has slashed £248.44 off the price, seeing a 22% reduction in the total cost. Considering the high-end specs of the Samsung Odyssey G9, it’s arguably one of the best deals in the gaming monitor space.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 has a curved 49-inch panel, with a 5120 x 1440 resolution. It’s also packing Q-LED technology, providing a significant boost to the brightness compared to gaming monitors with more conventional LCD screens.

It also boasts a 240Hz refresh, enabling those with powerful GPUs to have buttery smooth gameplay which can provide an advantage for those playing competively online. And let’s not forget the incredibly-low 1ms input lag, so there’s no noticeable delay between your keyboard inputs and the on-screen action.

Samsung Odyssey G9 Prime Day deal

Samsung Odyssey G9 Prime Day deal

The Samsung Odyssey G9 is an ultra-wide 4K gaming monitor, and it’s now available for just £901.55 following a Prime Day discount

  • Amazon
  • Save £248.44
  • Now £901.55
View Deal

Around the back, there are a few useful ports including DisplayPort, HDMI and USB 3.0. It’s a shame that there are no USB-C connections, but it’s a small blemish on an otherwise excellent ultra-wide gaming monitor.

When we reviewed the gaming monitor back in 2020, we gave it a 4.5 out of 5 rating and said in our verdict: “The Samsung Odyssey G9 almost has it all – image quality is superb, it’s packed with features and it has a stunning form factor. The aspect ratio and price mean it won’t be for everyone, but it’s a deeply impressive bit of tech.”

The Samsung Odyssey G9 is one of the best ultra-wide gaming monitors that we’ve ever reviewed, and it’s the perfect time to buy following the major Prime Day discount.

And if it’s still too expensive, it’s worth considering the 37-inch curved Samsung Odyssey G7 instead, which is now available for just £419.98 following a £130 discount for Prime Day.

