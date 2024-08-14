Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung just undercut the Pixel 9 with this Galaxy S24 Plus deal

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You don’t even need to worry about the new Pixel 9 when this deal offers you the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus at the same price.

Google has just announced the Pixel 9, which appears to supply a broadly familiar compact flagship package for £799. Alternatively, you could capitalise on this Amazon deal which offers the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus at the same price.

That’s a massive £200 saving on the Galaxy S24 Plus’s £999 launch price. Keep in mind that it only hit the market earlier this year, and is still very much a going concern.

Save £200 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

Save £200 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

Amazon is offering a huge £200 saving on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus.

  • Amazon
  • Save £200
  • Now £799
View Deal

It offers a fair bit more than the Pixel 9 on paper, too. That includes a larger and sharper 6.7-inch QHD+ display that’s closer to the Pixel 9 Pro XL than the Pixel 9.

Also distinctly Pro-like is the Galaxy S24 Plus camera system, which includes a dedicated 3x telephoto sensor. That’s one more camera than the Pixel 9, which has to rely on hybrid zoom techniques for its close up shots.

Throw in an Exynos 2400 processor, which is reportedly the basis for the Pixel 9’s own Tensor G4 chip, and we’re left scratching our heads over why you’d choose the Pixel 9 over this brilliant Galaxy S24 Plus deal.

We gave the Galaxy S24 Plus a positive 4 out of 5 review at launch, calling it “a solid all-rounder with a premium design, great screen, and powerful processor alongside new elements like Galaxy AI and an extended software promise”.

What more do you want for your £799?

You might like…

The Galaxy S21 FE just became the biggest bargain of the summer

The Galaxy S21 FE just became the biggest bargain of the summer

Jon Mundy 29 mins ago
Emma’s luxurious hybrid mattress is now massively reduced

Emma’s luxurious hybrid mattress is now massively reduced

Chris Smith 11 hours ago
Forget the Pixel Watch 3, the Pixel Watch 2 is now dirt cheap

Forget the Pixel Watch 3, the Pixel Watch 2 is now dirt cheap

Jon Mundy 24 hours ago
You can now get a robot vacuum for under £100

You can now get a robot vacuum for under £100

Jon Mundy 24 hours ago
Build an easy outdoor cinema with this projector deal

Build an easy outdoor cinema with this projector deal

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
The expensive Sage coffee machines are finally affordable

The expensive Sage coffee machines are finally affordable

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words