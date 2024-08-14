Samsung just undercut the Pixel 9 with this Galaxy S24 Plus deal

You don’t even need to worry about the new Pixel 9 when this deal offers you the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus at the same price.

Google has just announced the Pixel 9, which appears to supply a broadly familiar compact flagship package for £799. Alternatively, you could capitalise on this Amazon deal which offers the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus at the same price.

That’s a massive £200 saving on the Galaxy S24 Plus’s £999 launch price. Keep in mind that it only hit the market earlier this year, and is still very much a going concern.

Save £200 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Amazon is offering a huge £200 saving on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. Amazon

Save £200

Now £799 View Deal

It offers a fair bit more than the Pixel 9 on paper, too. That includes a larger and sharper 6.7-inch QHD+ display that’s closer to the Pixel 9 Pro XL than the Pixel 9.

Also distinctly Pro-like is the Galaxy S24 Plus camera system, which includes a dedicated 3x telephoto sensor. That’s one more camera than the Pixel 9, which has to rely on hybrid zoom techniques for its close up shots.

Throw in an Exynos 2400 processor, which is reportedly the basis for the Pixel 9’s own Tensor G4 chip, and we’re left scratching our heads over why you’d choose the Pixel 9 over this brilliant Galaxy S24 Plus deal.

We gave the Galaxy S24 Plus a positive 4 out of 5 review at launch, calling it “a solid all-rounder with a premium design, great screen, and powerful processor alongside new elements like Galaxy AI and an extended software promise”.

What more do you want for your £799?