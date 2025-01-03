Samsung’s high-end Jet 60 vacuum has over 50% off right now

Enjoy convenient household cleaning for a bargain, thanks to this unbelievable price drop on Samsung’s powerful cordless vacuum.

Samsung’s lightweight, cordless vacuum is over 50% off The lightweight yet seriously powerful Samsung Jet 60 Pet Max cordless vacuum is now just £156.97 from Currys. That’s a massive £192 off its usual RRP. Currys

Weighing just 1.48kg, the Samsung Jet 60 Pet Max is a seriously lightweight cordless vacuum that’s perfect for carrying around the house and for tackling those hard-to-reach areas.

With a digital inverter motor that offers suction power of up to 150W, the Jet 60 Pet Max can pick up even fine dust particles across many different floor types. Tackling a particularly tough spot? Thanks to Samsung’s Jet Cyclones, you can easily boost the vacuum’s airflow for stronger suction power whenever you need it.

The vacuum comes equipped with four useful attachments, including the main Jet Fit floor head. Able to work across both carpets and hard floors, the Jet Fit also sports a 180° swivel which allows for seamless direction changes and control.

Also included is a mini motorised tool, a combination tool and an extended crevice attachment for cleaner those higher and difficult to reach spots.

Sporting a bagless design, the Jet 60 Pet Max is easy to keep hygienic. Not only is emptying seamless but the entire dust bin, including the multi-cyclone system, can also be washed to remove any lingering dirt.

Samsung promises its battery should last for up to 40 minutes which, in theory, is enough for a whole house clean. Having said that, as we haven’t tested the Jet 60 Pet Max yet we can’t verify this claim ourselves.

Otherwise the Jet 60 Pet Max currently boasts a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, based on over 30 customer reviews on Currys. Customers praise how light yet powerful the vacuum is for use around the house.

If you’re looking for a new vacuum that’s not only cordless and impressively lightweight, but also powerful and able to take carpets and hard floors in its stride, then this offer on the Samsung Jet 60 Pet Max is not to be missed.