Samsung is now selling a fitness tracker for next to nothing

If you’re looking to hit your fitness goals as we move toward 2025, there are few things more handy than a fitness tracker. Now, at just £39, Amazon is practically giving this Samsung one away.

The Samsung Galaxy Fit3 has dropped to just £39 ahead of Black Friday with this limited-time deal. That’s 43% off the fitness tracker’s usual £69 RRP.

Bag a Samsung fitness tracker for £39 This Amazon deal could save you a huge 43% on Samsung’s 2024 fitness tracker. Head to Amazon now to get the Samsung Galaxy Fit3 for £39 down from £69. Amazon

Was £69

£39 View Deal

This is the perfect affordable gift for any exercise-loving friend or just to motivate yourself in the gym. Save £30 on the Samsung Galaxy Fit3 when you order the wearable through Amazon today.

The Samsung Galaxy Fit3 is a fitness tracker that launched in February 2024.

This smartwatch and fitness tracker features a 1.6-inch rectangular AMOLED display for checking the time, receiving messages and notifications, controlling your music and more without taking your phone out of your pocket.

The activity tracker includes more than 100 workout modes and automatic detection for tracking different exercises, along with sensors to track your sleep, heart rate and blood oxygen levels and keep an eye on your health.

The fitness tracker has up to 13 days of battery life, with fast charging for 65% battery in just 30 minutes of charging.

