Samsung is giving away a free Galaxy Watch with the S24 FE

We’re just a day away from the Galaxy S24 FE hitting shops, and Samsung is giving away a free Galaxy Watch with your purchase.

Click on the deal link below, and you’ll be taken to Samsung’s buy page for the Galaxy S24 FE. Scroll down and run through all your purchase options, and eventually you’ll come to the Offer section.

Here’s you’ll see that Samsung is enabling you to claim a free Galaxy Watch FE worth £199 with every purchase. Note that this offer is only available until October 31, so you’ve got a little under a month to claim it.

Note that the Galaxy Watch FE won’t automatically be shipped with your new phone. You’ll need to head to this Samsung Offers website within 30 days of your purchase to claim it.

Once you do, however, you’ll have a very accomplished £200 smartwatch for free. The Galaxy Watch FE will hook up to your new Galaxy S4 FE to funnel all your notifications onto your wrist (should you wish it to), and will also track around 100 workouts. Samsung is big on health tracking too, so the Watch FE will measure your body composition, analyse your sleep patterns, and monitor your heart rate using its in-built PPG sensor.

The Watch FE also can also detect when you have a bad fall and send out an SOS message.

As for the Galaxy Watch S24 FE, it benefits from a sharper design, a flagship-level Exynos 2400 processor, and a larger and brighter 6.7-inch AMOLED display.

On the photography front, the Galaxy S24 FE’s new 50MP main sensor is the same as that of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, while Samsung’s AI-powered ProVisual engine should bolster image quality further over the Galaxy S23 FE.

It’s a safe bet the Galaxy S24 FE is going to be another solid almost-flagship phone from Samsung, and this is one of the best deals we’ve seen for it on the eve of its availability.