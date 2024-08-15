Samsung has the top tablet deal going right now

Amazon is offering arguably the best tablet deal out there right now with this Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 offer.

It gets you the 64GB model of Samsung’s already pretty affordable 8.7-inch tablet for a mere £105.99. That’s a saving of 37% on its £169 RRP.

This is one of Amazon’s ‘Limited time deals’, so don’t wait too long if you’re after a tablet bargain.

Save 37% on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 is available at a 37% discount on Amazon right now. Amazon

Save 37%

Now £105.99 View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 gives you a compact 8.7-inch 800 x 1340 LCD, a sleek metal body, stereo sound output, and an octa-core Mediatek Helio G99 processor with 4GB of RAM. It’s the perfect tablet for a little light media consumption or web browsing on the go.

You also get an 8-megapixel rear camera for document scanning or, if you really must be one of those people, the odd snap. More importantly, there’s a 2-megapixel front camera for video calls.

As we’ve already mentioned, this model of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 comes with 64GB of internal storage, but you can expand that by up to 1TB using the included microSD card slot. Meanwhile, a a 5100 mAh battery keeps things ticking over.

You can also count on a three year manufacturer’s extended warranty for that extra peace of mind.

It might not be among our best tablet picks right now, but the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 was already outstanding value for money. As part of this Amazon deal it’s become an absolute steal.