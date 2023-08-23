Samsung has dramatically cut the price of the Galaxy A34

Samsung has slashed the cost of its mid-range Galaxy A34, bringing it down to a more tempting price.

The phone, which has a typical RRP of £349 has seen its price drop by a hefty £100 in this sale to £249 making it a more attainable device for those looking for a budget, yet still capable, smartphone.

Samsung is also offering extra savings through its trade-in service, though how much you’d save from this will depend very much on the phone you’re trading in. This deal is from Samsung’s own store, and includes free delivery.

You can choose from four colours – Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet and Awesome Silver – and the phone comes with 128GB of storage for offline files. Importantly, as you’re buying the phone without a monthly contract it is unlocked, so just pop your current SIM card inside and you’re ready to go.

Was £349

Now £249 View Deal

So, onto the phone itself. We haven’t reviewed this phone yet – however, we were pleasantly surprised when we got a look at it ahead of release.

One of the standout features is the 6.6-inch AMOLED display which our expert claimed was ‘bright and vibrant’. The panel also has a very fast 120Hz refresh rate, meaning it’s more responsive when compared to 60Hz displays. We’ve said this many times before, but once you’ve used a 120Hz screen it can be hard to go back to anything slower.

The design of the phone takes many of its cues from the far pricier Galaxy S23 with an overall neat and sleek overall look. There are three protruding cameras on the back, including a 48MP main sensor alongside an 8MP ultra-wide and 5MP macro. Inside there’s a big 5000mAh battery, 5G support and a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset.

With the £100 saving Samsung is currently, this certainly looks like a tempting budget upgrade.