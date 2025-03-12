Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is now cheaper than the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7

Update: While the deal is still available, there’s a good chance that the model listed is the EU version of the Galaxy Watch Ultra. All features should work perfectly fine except for LTE connectivity when away from your smartphone.

In an unprecedented turn of events, it’s now possible to get Samsung’s flagship wearable for less than the price of the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7.

I’ve been covering deals in the smartwatch space for well over half a decade now and I’ve never seen anything like this. Even though it launched last year with a price tag of £599, it’s now possible to buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for the vastly reduced price of only £349.

This deal comes courtesy of Laptops Direct, and it actually makes the Watch Ultra cheaper than the £369 price tag of the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7. You don’t really need me to tell you which one offers better value here.

Quick, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is going cheap

The premium Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is now on clearance and going for a price that’s actually cheaper than the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7. Make sure to bag this bargain while you can.

  • Laptops Direct
  • Was £599
  • Now just £349
View Deal

Positioned as Samsung’s alternative to the powerful Apple Watch Ultra 2, the Galaxy Watch Ultra packs a ton of features that you won’t find on the company’s other watches, particularly when it comes to durability.

Much like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Galaxy Watch Ultra uses a far more robust titanium chassis that allows it to more successfully withstand the elements. Encased within that chassis is a gorgeous 1.5-inch AMOLED display which is incredibly easy to read, even in broad daylight, and it makes everything from watch faces to notifications pop with impressive clarity.

The larger display also makes it easier to interact with Wear OS, and it’s precisely why you might want to consider getting the Watch Ultra instead of a Garmin. While the best Garmin watches no doubt have more impressive battery life, you are getting a much broader degree of smart features with Samsung’s offering.

Courtesy of Wear OS, you’ve got access to key apps like Google Maps, WhatsApp and Google Wallet, all from your wrist, and it’s possible to leave your phone at home and listen to music playback directly from the watch itself when you’re out on a run.

The watch also packs a ton of great health and fitness features, with reliable GPS and heart rate accuracy, alongside detailed sleep tracking that gives you actionable advice on how you can improve your circadian rhythm for better post-workout recovery.

At just £349, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is an absolute steal, and if you’re in the market for a robust Wear OS watch then this is the only one that’s worth considering right now.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

