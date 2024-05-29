Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra could have the X factor

Fresh details have emerged concerning Samsung’s new high-end Galaxy Watch Ultra smartwatch, including suggestions of a name change.

It seems certain at this point that Samsung is working on a high-end smartwatch to take on the Apple Watch Ultra. Appropriately enough, most tipsters and commentators have been labelling it the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.

According to Greek website Tech Maniacs (via SamMobile), however, the new elite wearable will be called the Samsung Galaxy Watch X.

The report also makes some interesting spec claims. It reckons that this Samsung Galaxy Watch X will be water resistant up to 100 meters, and will also have a whopping 100 hours of battery life per charge.

By way of a comparison, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 also has a water resistance rating of 100 meters, and a claimed 36 hours of battery life in regular use. That can extend to 72 hours in Low Power Mode.

It’s claimed that the Galaxy Watch X will have a slightly larger battery than the Galaxy Watch 6, but that the main reason behind this stamina boost will be the new Exynos W1000 chip that powers it. This will apparently be Samsung’s first chip built using the more efficient 3nm process.

We’re expecting to see the Galaxy Watch X announced at the next Galaxy Unpacked launch even on July 10, which should also see the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldables unveiled.