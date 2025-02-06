Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 is now a massive bargain for students

Need an affordable smartwatch to get you through your studies? Amazon’s just dropped an epic deal for students on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7.

To be fair, the watch itself is also a bargain for other buyers right now thanks to a £50 coupon that can be ticked on the product page to bring the price down from £289 to £239. However, if you do have an Amazon Prime student account then there’s an extra discount available for you.

Right now, students can get an additional £25 reduced from the device, meaning that in total you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 for the incredibly low price of just £214. Take it from me, you won’t find a more feature-packed wearable with the same price tag right now.

Even though there are tons of great Wear OS toting smartwatches out there right now, ranging from the TicWatch Pro 5 to the OnePlus Watch 2, it’s the Galaxy Watch 7 that offers the best overall experience for most people, with solid features across the board.

For starters, it’s easily one of the nicest looking smartwatches out there, even more so than the Apple Watch Series 10 I’d argue. The watch’s large AMOLED display and small bezels also allow the included watch faces to really pop, and it’s easy to read key bits of information when you’re on the go.

Of course, the biggest allure of having a smartwatch is that you don’t need to defer to your smartphone quite as often, as you’ll receive notifications for texts and incoming calls right on your wrist. Plus, you can get quick access to key apps like WhatsApp, Google Maps and Google Wallet.

When you’re ready to put down the books and get a bit of exercise, the Galaxy Watch 7 more than has you covered with tons of workouts that can be tracked, and plenty of stats to dive into after the fact.

The device also works brilliantly for sleep tracking, giving you tangible advice on how you can improve your circadian rhythm which, during the peak times for deadlines and exams, is essential.

There’s no telling exactly how long this offer will be around for so if it does pique your interest then there’s no time like the present to make use of it.