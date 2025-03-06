This Galaxy Watch 7 offer has me tempted to switch back to Android

One of the best things about the Android ecosystem is its value for money, and this Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deal is the perfect example of that.

After being a somewhat lifelong Android user, I made the jump to iPhone a few years back and, I will admit, there are a few occasions when I feel tempted to return, and the latest price drop for Samsung’s smartwatch is one of them.

For comparison, to get the all-new Apple Watch 10, you’re expected to part with at least £399 for the pleasure, but right now you can get the competing Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 44mm for only £244.

Phenomenal Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deal At just £244, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 44mm now offers incredibly value for money, making it an instant win for any Android users looking to pick up a great, all-round smartwatch. Amazon

Was £319

Now just £244 View Deal

That’s an unbelievable price tag for one of the most widely recognised smartwatches in 2025, and a clear example of the affordability you’ll find within the Android space. Yet, in spite of its cheaper price tag, the Galaxy Watch 7 will leave you wanting for very little.

The best thing going for the Galaxy Watch 7 (from my point of view anyway) is its design. In all of the Galaxy Watches that I’ve reviewed, I’ve always been enamoured with their minimalist aesthetic which has never failed to feel fashionable on my wrist.

Plus, the circular display makes it a better fit for more traditional watch faces that use minute and hour hands to tell the time, although I will say that some of the more modern takes look great too, with the Galaxy Watch 7 featuring some of the best watch faces you’ll find outside of Apple’s watchOS.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about. Substack

Weekly newsletter

Sign up for free View Deal

Speaking of software, the Galaxy Watch has long provided one of the best takes on Wear OS out there, and that continues with this particular iteration. In our four-star review for the watch, Mike Sawh had this to say:

“The overall experience of using the Watch 7 as a smartwatch has been very good. The notification support works well and while it’s nice to have AI-powered features like suggested replies and useful voice-to-text instant summaries, it’s the core experience that makes the Watch 7 easy to get on with.”

As a final note, the Galaxy Watch also works well as a fitness tracker. Admittedly, the heart rate metrics aren’t quite as accurate as what you’ll find on the best Garmin watches, but there are still plenty of workouts to track, and the watch provides fairly detailed sleep analysis as well.

At just £244, the Galaxy Watch 7 is a bargain for Android users looking to track their fitness, rely less on their smartphone or just have a stylish timepiece that they can take with them.