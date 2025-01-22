Samsung Galaxy Tag Bluetooth trackers are going cheap ahead of the S25 announcement

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 tracker is selling cheap on this, the day of the big Galaxy S25 reveal.

With Samsung about to announce its latest flagship phones, it seems like a good time to stock up on cheap accessories, including the company’s Bluetooth tracker solution. Amazon is selling Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Bluetooth trackers at £17.89 a pop.

That’s a 55% discount, or, to put it another way, better than half price. It’s a great price for what could be the best bluetooth tracker for Samsung phone users.

If you own one of Samsung’s phones (and many of you do), the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 will guide you to any keys, luggage items, or bikes that it’s attached to.

For those of you with a UWB-supported Galaxy smartphone like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, this second generation tracker provides an improved Compass View feature which literally points you to the lost object’s location.

This second generation tracker also has a Lost Mode that uses NFC to display your contact information on the phone of whoever tracks it down.

A large metal loop design makes it easy to attach to items whilst retaining its toughness. With an IP67 water and dust resistance rating, it’ll stand up to lint and moisture too. This also makes it perfect for pet owners.

The SmartThings Find app, meanwhile, features a full screen map view and an intuitive interface to provide easy heads-up information on where your items are.

Thanks to Power Saving Mode, your Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 tracker can last up to 700 days, which is more than twice as long as previous Galaxy SmartTag models. Even if you don’t activate this power-sipping mode, it’ll still last an impressive 500 days.

For Samsung phone users, there is no better Bluetooth tracker option right now. This deal is something to keep in mind if you’re planning on dropping big money on a new phone following today’s Galaxy S25 announcement.