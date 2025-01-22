Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy Tag Bluetooth trackers are going cheap ahead of the S25 announcement

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 tracker is selling cheap on this, the day of the big Galaxy S25 reveal.

With Samsung about to announce its latest flagship phones, it seems like a good time to stock up on cheap accessories, including the company’s Bluetooth tracker solution. Amazon is selling Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Bluetooth trackers at £17.89 a pop.

Get the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 tracker for better than half price

Get the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 tracker for better than half price

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Bluetooth tracker is selling at better than half price on Amazon ahead of the Galaxy S25 launch.

  • Amazon
  • Save 55%
  • Now £17.89
View Deal

That’s a 55% discount, or, to put it another way, better than half price. It’s a great price for what could be the best bluetooth tracker for Samsung phone users.

If you own one of Samsung’s phones (and many of you do), the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 will guide you to any keys, luggage items, or bikes that it’s attached to.

For those of you with a UWB-supported Galaxy smartphone like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, this second generation tracker provides an improved Compass View feature which literally points you to the lost object’s location.

This second generation tracker also has a Lost Mode that uses NFC to display your contact information on the phone of whoever tracks it down.

A large metal loop design makes it easy to attach to items whilst retaining its toughness. With an IP67 water and dust resistance rating, it’ll stand up to lint and moisture too. This also makes it perfect for pet owners.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel.

Get Access

The SmartThings Find app, meanwhile, features a full screen map view and an intuitive interface to provide easy heads-up information on where your items are.

Thanks to Power Saving Mode, your Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 tracker can last up to 700 days, which is more than twice as long as previous Galaxy SmartTag models. Even if you don’t activate this power-sipping mode, it’ll still last an impressive 500 days.

For Samsung phone users, there is no better Bluetooth tracker option right now. This deal is something to keep in mind if you’re planning on dropping big money on a new phone following today’s Galaxy S25 announcement.

You might like…

Amazon’s dropped one of the biggest student laptop bargains in months

Amazon’s dropped one of the biggest student laptop bargains in months

Jon Mundy 30 mins ago
Logitech’s super slim Bluetooth keyboard now has a minuscule price to match

Logitech’s super slim Bluetooth keyboard now has a minuscule price to match

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Save on this 5-star rated Wi-Fi extender and bring top speeds to the whole home

Save on this 5-star rated Wi-Fi extender and bring top speeds to the whole home

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
Galaxy S24 price plummets further on eve of Galaxy S25 launch

Galaxy S24 price plummets further on eve of Galaxy S25 launch

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
Stay sharp in the kitchen with this Ninja Foodi Knife Block deal

Stay sharp in the kitchen with this Ninja Foodi Knife Block deal

Jon Mundy 24 hours ago
Audible’s 99p Black Friday offer is still here, but it’s your last day to get it

Audible’s 99p Black Friday offer is still here, but it’s your last day to get it

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access