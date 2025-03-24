This discounted Galaxy tablet could make the perfect Mother’s Day gift

Searching for an Android tablet with a spacious display and stylus included? Don’t miss your chance to save big on the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ has plummeted to just £479 on Amazon. That’s a 16% saving compared to the tablet’s usual £568.99 RRP, saving you £89.99 when you shop today. This is the cheapest we’ve seen the tablet drop since May 2024, making it the perfect opportunity to swipe it up for less.

Save big with this Samsung tablet and stylus deal The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ has dropped to just $419.99/£479 on Amazon. Head there now to save $180/£89.99 compared to the large-screen tablet’s $599.99/£568.99 RRP. Was $599.99/£568.99

Now $419.99/£479 View Deal

US shoppers don’t need to worry about missing out either, as Amazon US has slashed a whopping $180 off the price of the tablet, reducing the cost down to just $419.99 from $599.99.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a 12.4-inch tablet released by Samsung in 2023 as a more affordable alternative to the flagship S9 line.

The tablet features a spacious display with a ‎crisp 2560 x 1600 resolution and DCI-P3 colour support. It also comes with Samsung’s S Pen included, meaning you can scrawl down ideas in Goodnotes or sketch digital art out of the box without paying extra for a stylus.

The Exynos 1380 chipset and 128GB of expandable storage offers smooth performance and space to store your files and images, while the 10,090 mAh battery can deliver up to 30 hours of use between charges. That makes this tablet ideal for travelling and commuting to work as well as use around the home.

We haven’t reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ ourselves, but we have tested the smaller Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. Reviewer Andrew Williams awarded the Tab S9 FE 4 out of 5-stars, praising its good-looking design, great water resistance and included S-Pen.

“The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a solid mid-tier tablet that mostly makes the right cuts from the non-FE range in order to shave hundreds off the cost”, wrote Williams. “Among its competitors, it stands out as a tablet that includes a great stylus at no extra cost, making it of instant appeal for those who want to dabble in digital art”.

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re already committed to Apple’s ecosystem, don’t miss this chance to bag the iPad 10 for just £259.97.