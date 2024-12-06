Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is still sitting at its Black Friday price

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Cyber Monday might be over but it’s not too late to get the iPad-rivalling Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for cheap. 

The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus with 64GB of storage is still just £154 on Amazon. That’s a good 36% off the tablet’s £239 RRP, saving you £85 when you shop today. It’s also the same price the tablet dropped to during last week’s big Black Friday sale, meaning you won’t be missing out on any savings by arriving late to the party.

Don’t miss this chance to get this large Samsung tablet at an affordable price in time for Christmas. Head to Amazon now to pick it up for just £154 while this limited-time offer is still available. 

For our US readers, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is also just $149 on Amazon.com.

The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a stylish, large-screen tablet launched by Samsung in October 2023. 

With its sleek metal design and a choice of Graphite, Silver and Navy finishes, this tablet looks great whether you’re using it at school, in the office or while travelling. 

The spacious 11-inch 90Hz display is ideal for browsing the web, streaming content and playing games even in bright conditions. You can split the screen into three sections for multitasking across three apps, allowing you to join video calls while taking notes in documents or sketch images with your reference photo open and in front of you. 

If you’re already a Samsung user, Quick Share makes it fast and convenient to send photos and files from one device to another, or for non-Galaxy users you can simply send a link. 

Complete your Samsung setup with the Galaxy Watch 7 – now just $278.98 for those of you in the US. 

