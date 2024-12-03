Samsung’s iPad rival can be had for just over £150 if you act fast

If you just need an everyday tablet for casual use then why splurge on the pricey iPad when you can nab a Samsung Galaxy Tab for a fraction of the price?

Despite Amazon’s Black Friday event finishing yesterday, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is currently selling for just £154 at the retailer. That’s a solid £85 off its usual price.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a seriously affordable iPad alternative Perfect for everyday use, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is now just £154 on Amazon, which is not only £85 off its usual price but also significantly undercuts the iPad. Amazon

Was £239

Now £154 View Deal

With a stylish finish, vibrant display and super speedy performance, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a fantastic tablet for everyday use.

At 11-inches and weighing 491g, the Tab A9 Plus is a lightweight device that’s small enough to be carried around easily, yet large enough so watching content doesn’t feel too restrictive.

Its display sports a 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate which makes scrolling through apps and gaming feel smooth and lag-free and even surpasses the more expensive iPad (10th Gen)’s 60Hz refresh rate.

Although you don’t necessarily need to own other Samsung gadgets to use the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, if you are part of the ecosystem then you’ll enjoy heaps of extra benefits including Quick Share which allows you to transfer files between Galaxy devices.

Plus all the devices that have been paired with your Galaxy smartphone will automatically appear in your Galaxy Tab A9 Plus’ Bluetooth device list for easy connecting too.

Otherwise, the Tab A9 Plus offers up to 4GB of RAM which results in less lag while multitasking and 64GB of storage built-in to save your files and downloads without stress. This is also expandable up to a whopping 1TB, which is an offer that’s only found on the more expensive iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel. Get Access

Although we haven’t reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus yet, it currently boasts a 4.5-star rating based on over 660 Amazon customer reviews.

Customers appreciate the tablet’s functionality and build quality and praise its reliability and battery life too.

Whether you need an all-round tablet for everyday use or you’re starting your Christmas shopping now, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a fantastic, affordable tablet for most users.